



Sean "Diddy" Combs' attorney said Tuesday the searches of the rapper's Los Angeles and Miami properties by federal authorities in a sex trafficking investigation were "a gross use of military-level force" and Combs is "innocent and will continue to fight" to clear his name. It's the first public statement from the music mogul's team since Monday's raids of his homes by Homeland Security Investigations agents. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated," said the statement from attorney Aaron Dyer. The searches were part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation by federal authorities in New York, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. The officials were not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. Combs was not detained and spoke to authorities, and neither he nor any family members were arrested, nor has their travel been restricted, according to Dyer's statement. "There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations," Dyer said. "Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name." Combs' sons, Justin and Christian Combs, were handcuffed during the raid in Los Angeles. The criminal investigation is an escalation in the scrutiny of Combs, who has been the defendant in several sexual abuse lawsuits in recent months. Combs and his attorneys have denied all of the lawsuits' allegations.

Bruce Springsteen is the first international songwriter to be named a fellow of The Ivors Academy, the United Kingdom's professional association of music creators. Springsteen was announced as the next recipient of the 80-year old Academy's highest honor Tuesday, in recognition of the impact his career has had on the cultural landscape of the U.K. Over the last half-century, the "Born to Run" musician has sold more than 140 million records worldwide with a liberal dusting of top honors along the way, including 20 Grammys, an Oscar and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Springsteen, 74, said he was proud of the honor in a statement released by the academy. "In addition to recognizing my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last 50 years. This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way, and for this, I will always remain deeply appreciative." Springsteen will receive his newest award May 23 at The Ivors ceremony at Grovesnor House in London.





Bruce Springsteen shouts to the crowd on stage during his concert of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band World Tour 2024 performance Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)





