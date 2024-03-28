BASEBALL

BENTONVILLE WEST 10, SPRINGDALE 3 Cole Edmondson had two hits and drove in four runs as West completed its series sweep with a win at Springdale. Edmondson's bases-clearing triple ignited a four-run second inning for the Wolverines (9-5, 6-2 6A-West), and he later scored the other run on Alex Downing's single. He also had an RBI single in the sixth. Edmondson was joined by Downing, Bryce Suiter, Jeremiah Jones and Kadean Jacobs with two hits apiece as West banged out 13 hits. Suiter combined with Eli Nester on a five-hitter. Andrew Lind led Springdale with two hits and drove in a run.

GREENLAND 12-16, MARSHALL 0-0 Hank Ramsey fired a no-hitter, while Jack Stockton and Carter Jackson hit back-to-back home runs as Greenland rolled to a 2A-1 Conference victory over host Marshall. Ramsey threw 88 pitches over five innings and struck out 13 batters with 3 walks in the win. He also helped his cause with an RBI single as part of a four-run first inning and scored on Aiden Parker's double. The Pirates added three runs in the third and five more in the fourth, highlighted by Jackson's three-run home run and Stockton's solo blast. Parker and Ramsey each had two hits for Greenland. In the second half, Colt Hood and Braxton Harp threw a combined no-hitter and Jackson hit another home run to help the Pirates complete the doubleheader sweep. Greenland already had a 2-0 lead before it erupted for 12 runs in the second inning, highlighted by a two-run double by Stockton and a two-run single by Zander Rankin. The Pirates then ended the game with Jackson's two-run home run in the fourth. Harp threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed just two walks, while Hood pitched the final 2 1/3 innings or hitless relief.

RECTOR 10, BAY 0 (5) Colton Haywood and Drew Henderson combined to toss a no-hitter for Rector (9-0, 6-0 2A-3). Haywood struck out eight in four innings while Henderson retired one in his lone inning for the Cougars. Henderson also went 3 for 3 at the plate.

ROGERS HERITAGE 6, FS SOUTHSIDE 1 Parker Morris and Dillon Askew combined on a one-hitter, while Ethan Martin had two hits and drove in a run as Heritage defeated Southside in a makeup game at Fort Smith. The War Eagles (13-0, 6-0 6A-West) took the lead in the second inning when Jack Hamm singled and scored when Martin dropped a bunt single and the throw to first resulted in a Mavericks error. Brett Renfrow then hit into a fielder's choice, which allowed Jojo Martinez to score and make it 2-0. Southside (5-11, 1-7) cut it to 2-1 on Blake Forsgren's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second before Heritage pulled away. Spencer Mounce drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth, followed by Danny Ralpho's sacrifice bunt in the sixth, while Cooper Mann scored on a wild pitch in the seventh and Martin added an RBI single. Morris threw six innings and struck out nine before turning it over to Askew, who struck out two in his inning of work.

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BASEBALL

ALMA 14-3, SILOAM SPRINGS 4-4 Alma scored for five runs in the first inning and went on to run-rule Siloam Springs during the first game of a 5A-West Conference doubleheader at Siloam Springs. Easton Daily, Michael Taylor and Camden Curd each drove in three runs for the Airedales, who added four more runs in the third and five in the fifth to end the game early. Daily finished with three of Alma's 11 hits, while Taylor added a pair. Cash Wilson pitched four innings to earn the victory for Alma. Beau Ghormley had three hits, including a triple, for Siloam Springs. Siloam Springs rallied to take the second game and manage a split as Braxton Majors' seventh-inning sacrifice fly allowed Ghormley to score the winning run. Ghormley and Jack O'Brien had two hits apiece for Siloam Springs (4-9, 1-3), while Daily had two hits and Taylor drove in two runs for Alma (6-6, 2-2).

BENTON 1, LAKE HAMILTON 0 Broc Mattox went 3 for 4 to push Benton (8-3, 4-1 5A-South) to its fifth consecutive win. Mattox also drove in the lone run for the Panthers, who handed the Wolves their first conference defeat.

CABOT 3, CONWAY 2 Max Holland was 2 for 4 for Conway (8-7, 2-1 6A-Central), which couldn't hold on to an early lead. Shaun Cover and Will Thompson each had hits while Beau Billeck struck out four in five innings for the Wampus Cats.

CEDAR RIDGE 10, IZARD COUNTY 4 Kade Barber was 2 of 4 with 2 runs scored in a win for Cedar Ridge (8-3, 3-1 2A-2). Wesley Horton and Lawson Bruce both drove in a run for the Timberwolves, who got an eight strikeout performance from Aiden Jones. Cash Arnhart was 2 for 4 for Izard County (5-2, 2-2).

FAYETTEVILLE 3-9, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 0-2 Landon Schaefer struck out 14 in the opener to help Fayetteville (10-2, 4-2 6A-West) grab a doubleheader sweep. Carter Morris had two hits, and Charlie Graves provided a run-scoring triple for the Bulldogs, who've won six straight. In Game 2, Jude Rana had two hits and two runs batted in during the victory. Landon Holzhauer drove in two runs, and Schaefer scored two runs for Fayetteville.

GRAVETTE 4, HUNTSVILLE 2 Gravette drew three consecutive bases-loaded walks in the bottom of the sixth inning to come from behind and defeat Huntsville in the 4A-1 Conference opener for both teams at Gravette. The Lions (12-2, 1-0) used singles by J.D. Beem and Logan Renfro and a Huntsville error to load the bases with one out. Holden Betz, Brody Bohannon and Gunnar Woolard each drew walks and forced runs to score. Cameron Bedwell had two hits and drove in Gravette's only other run. Sawyer Owens had two hits and drove in a run for Huntsville (11-3, 0-1).

GREEN FOREST 9, VALLEY SPRINGS 6 Green Forest scored all nine of its runs in the bottom of the fifth inning as the Tigers completed a sweep of Valley Springs in 3A-1 Conference action. Valley Springs led 1-0 as Levi Carey scored on a double steal in the first inning before Green Forest erupted. Isaac Kennedy drove in the tying run with a sacrifice fly, while Tristan Burgess' bases-loaded walk put Green Forest ahead to stay. Kasen Robinson and Jayse Lawrence each had two hits for Green Forest. Camden Fredlund had three hits for Valley Springs, while Aiden Markle added a pair of doubles.

MAGNET COVE 4, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 2 (8) Hunter Grumbles gave up 3 hits and struck out 11 in 8 innings for Episcopal Collegiate (1-3, 0-1 2A-5), which lost its second game in a row.

QUITMAN 7, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 4 Four players recorded multiple hits for Quitman (4-6, 2-2 2A-2), which evened up its conference mark. Slade Hartwick, Ethan Thurman, Colby Boyd and Oakley Smith all had two hits for the Bulldogs, with Body and Smith driving in two runs each. Zane Pierce was effective on the hill with 7 strikeouts and 5 allowed hits in 7 innings. Logan Loyd led Mount Vernon-Enola (3-5, 1-4) with two hits. Landon Mannion had two runs batted in for the Warhawks.

RECTOR 10, BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 0 Drew Henderson was 3 for 3 at the plate as Rector (8-0, 5-0 2A-3) ripped the Mustangs. Colton Haywood, Ashton Scott, Chance Lopez and Austin Avery all had two hits for the Cougars, who also got a strong outing on the mound for Cooper Rabjohn. The senior gave up 3 hits and registered 8 strikeouts in 6 innings.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 27, BERRYVILLE 2 Shiloh Christian scored nine runs in each of the first two innings and rolled to a 4A-1 Conference victory over host Berryville. Brock Billingsley had five hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple, and drove in three runs to lead the Saints (5-3-1, 1-0), scored at least two runs in every inning. Jack Gibbs drove in a team-high four runs with a two-run single in the first and a two-run double in the second. Bowen Gillison hit a two-run home run in the third, while Connor Shockley belted a two-run home run in the fifth.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 6, CONCORD 2 Jacob Carlton was 2 for 3 with 2 runs batted in and 2 runs scored for West Side Greers Ferry (8-1, 7-0 1A-2), which stayed perfect in league play. Grayson Inzer drove in a run as well for the Eagles. Carlton also got the win on the mound by striking out 14 and allowed 2 hits in 7 innings. Preston Fitzpatrick and Cole Morris both had hits for Concord (3-2, 3-1).

SOFTBALL

BAPTIST PREP 19, DOVER 9 (6) Several players had a multi-hit outing for Baptist Prep (4-2, 1-0 3A-5), which blasted the Lady Pirates. Annie and Mollie Bennett combined to go 6 for 8 with 7 runs batted in for the Lady Eagles. Addison Highfill, Brooke Ashenberger and Bailey Mashburn all added three hits each while Kayla Midkiff and Addison Slayton ended with two hits apiece in the victory. Midkiff also pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing 7 hits and 8 runs with 5 strikeouts. Jaidyn Eby went 2 of 3 with a home run for Dover (4-7, 0-1). Gabriella Dotson also had two hits.

CARLISLE 9, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 0 Carson Mealler scattered 2 hits in 7 innings and struck out 5 in a rout for Carlisle (12-3, 5-0 2A-6). Laken Golden was 3 for 4 with 3 runs batted in, and Kylie Childers finished 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored for the Lady Bison.

COTTER 4, VALLEY SPRINGS 3 Zoe Donahue struck out 10 and walked 4 in 7 innings as Cotter (4-2) held on. Emma Jones tacked on a pair of hits for the Lady Warriors. Camie Moore was 2 for 4 for Valley Springs (5-4).

GREENBRIER 10-11, RUSSELLVILLE 0-4 Ellison Miller's three-run home run in the first inning catapulted Greenbrier (7-4, 3-0 5A-West) in its doubleheader sweep. Miller was 3 for 3 while both Rylee Steelman and Sarah Parish each went 2 for 3 for the Lady Panthers. Parish was also the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts. Ava Brock and Madison Brady accounted for both of the hits for Russellville (2-6, 0-3). In the nightcap, Addie Gilbow had a two-run home run in the third inning, and Miller blasted a three-run home run in the fourth for Greenbrier. Sophie Schreiber had two hits and two runs batted in for the winners. Brock cranked a home run in the fifth for the Lady Cyclones. Brady contributed two hits.

HACKETT 7, BOONEVILLE 0 Lily Oxford was 3 for 3 with 2 runs scored to lift Hackett (11-3, 2-0 3A-4). Morgan Coryell, Michaelyn Freeman and Lani Coryell all had two hits for the Lady Hornets, who had 12 hits in the game. Morgan Coryell also hit a home run. Lexi Franklin struck out 11 in six innings for Booneville (9-4, 1-1). Ellie Smith recorded to hits for the Lady Bearcats.

LAMAR 16, MAGAZINE 2 Mayci Hilton had 5 hits, drove in 2 runs and swiped 2 bases in a blowout for Lamar (4-1). Natalie Simmons and Kori Sanders both had home runs for the Lady Warriors.

MAGNET COVE 6, STUTTGART 4 Ashlyn Eason and Lily Griffin each smacked home runs in a loss for Stuttgart (3-6). Eason also pitched 4 innings, giving up 3 hits and 3 runs while striking out 7.

MALVERN 13, ASHDOWN 3 Kendall Watson was 3 for 5 with a home run to ignite Malvern (7-2, 5-0 4A-7), which stayed unbeaten in conference action. Watson, who scored twice and drove in three runs, also struck out 8 and walked 1 in 6 innings for the Lady Leopards.

PEA RIDGE 6, FARMINGTON 2 Emory Bowlin struck out five to pick up the complete-game win for Pea Ridge (6-1, 1-0 4A-1). Morgan Uher hit a home run for Farmington (6-2, 0-1).

ROGERS 14, SPRINGDALE 0 Khyleigh Kelly drove in four runs as Rogers (8-1, 5-1 6A-West) smacked the Lady Bulldogs. Kadence Janney, Taylyn Jackson and Lauryn Heinle all had two runs batted in for the Lady Mounties, who've won seven consecutive games. Janney and Daylyn Osborne combined to give up one hit and strike out six in the win.

SHERIDAN 7, WHITE HALL 0 Mary Lem had four hits to lead Sheridan (9-0, 3-0 5A-South) to a shutout. The Lady Jackets scored all seven of their runs in the sixth innings, with Lem providing a three-run double. Chloe Ashmead and Callie Kilburn also drove in runs for Sheridan.

WALNUT RIDGE 12, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0 Taylor Forrester and Avery Anderson both had home runs to drive Walnut Ridge (6-5, 3-1 3A-2) past the Lady Yellow Jackets.

SOCCER

Girls

ALMA 3, VAN BUREN 2 Lexi Julian had a pair of goals as Alma slipped past Van Buren in a battle of 5A-West Conference teams. Freshman Brianna Viveros scored the Lady Airedales' first goal in the sixth minute, then Julian picked up her first goal 3 minutes later. Julian then scored again late in the second half.

BENTONVILLE 6, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 0 Kayla Hurley and Sydney Hopper each scored two goals for the Lady Tigers in a nonconference victory at Fort Smith Northside. Hailey Crabb and Riley Ammons each added goals for Bentonville.

DARDANELLE 6, BERRYVILLE 2 Azul Abundis had two goals in a win for Dardanelle (3-4, 1-0 4A-West). Faithlyn Metcalf, Haylee Ashlock, Carli Vazquez and Jayden Vazquez all had goals for the Lady Sand Lizards.

FAYETTEVILLE 2, ROGERS 0 Fayetteville improved to 4-1 with a two-goal victory over the Lady Mounties in a nonconference match at Fayetteville. Regan McIntosh scored Fayetteville's first goal midway through the first half on a cross from Kara Whitson. Addi Collins added another Lady Bulldogs goal with 10 seconds left in the first half.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 2, CARTHAGE, MO. 0 Ava Stewart and Marina Gonzalez Morales scored goals for the Lady Wildcats in a clean sheet victory over the Tigers.

Boys

FAYETTEVILLE 2, ROGERS 1 Christian Kambale and JP Trevino scored second-half goals for Fayetteville in a nonconference victory over Rogers on Tuesday. Kambale scored in the 48th minute, while Trevino added a second tally in the 51st. Alexis Jimenez scored the Mounties' goal.

VAN BUREN 8, ALMA 0 Steven Valente had three goals to lead Van Buren (4-1-1, 2-0 5A-West) past its rivals. Luis Herrera, Eli Davis and Derek Kelley all had goals after halftime for the Pointers.