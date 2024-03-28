Scores

Today at 3:07 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

Wednesday's scores

Baseball

Bentonville West 10,

Springdale 3

Clarksville 5, Dardanelle 4

Fordyce 5, Drew Central 4

Genoa Central 9, Jessieville 2

Greenland 12-16, Marshall 0-0

Highland 24, Forrest City 0

Life Way Christian 10,

Ozark Catholic 6

Little Rock Catholic 10,

North Little Rock 5

Magnet Cove 7,

Aurora (Ill.) Christian 6

Maumelle 11, Glen Rose 1

McCrory 11, Bald Knob 1

Mineral Springs 20, Blevins 5

Mountain Home 7-3, Harrison 2-1

Newport 8, Cave City 5

Pocahontas 8,

Jonesboro Westside 3

Rector 10, Bay 0

Riverside 4,

Buffalo Island Central 0

Rogers Heritage 6,

Fort Smith Southside 1

Springdale Har-Ber 9, Bentonville 1

Warren 13, Hamburg 9

West Side Greers Ferry 3,

Conway St. Joseph 2

Softball

Atkins 16, Maumelle Charter 0

Concord 17-14, Norfork 0-0

Cutter-Morning Star 6, Bigelow 4

Dierks 13, Gurdon 12

Harrisburg 14, Manila 5

Marshall 11-12, Greenland 4-0

Mount St. Mary 16-19, eStem 0-1

Newport 10, Cave City 3

Prescott 19, Nevada 0

Salem 9, Walnut Ridge 2

Southside Batesville 23,

Blytheville 1

West Side Greers Ferry 17,

Conway St. Joseph 2

Soccer

Girls

Harrison 2, Greenbrier 0

Joe T. Robinson 8,

Jonesboro Westside 0

Life Way Christian 5, Decatur 1

Mount St. Mary 3,

North Little Rock 0

Rogers Heritage 5,

Webb City, Mo. 1

Boys

Buffalo Island Central 5,

Conway St. Joseph 1

Decatur 3, Life Way Christian 0

Greenbrier 1, Harrison 1, tie

Joe T. Robinson 10,

Jonesboro Westside 1

Little Rock Catholic 2,

North Little Rock 0

