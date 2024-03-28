Wednesday's scores
Baseball
Bentonville West 10,
Springdale 3
Clarksville 5, Dardanelle 4
Fordyce 5, Drew Central 4
Genoa Central 9, Jessieville 2
Greenland 12-16, Marshall 0-0
Highland 24, Forrest City 0
Life Way Christian 10,
Ozark Catholic 6
Little Rock Catholic 10,
North Little Rock 5
Magnet Cove 7,
Aurora (Ill.) Christian 6
Maumelle 11, Glen Rose 1
McCrory 11, Bald Knob 1
Mineral Springs 20, Blevins 5
Mountain Home 7-3, Harrison 2-1
Newport 8, Cave City 5
Pocahontas 8,
Jonesboro Westside 3
Rector 10, Bay 0
Riverside 4,
Buffalo Island Central 0
Rogers Heritage 6,
Fort Smith Southside 1
Springdale Har-Ber 9, Bentonville 1
Warren 13, Hamburg 9
West Side Greers Ferry 3,
Conway St. Joseph 2
Softball
Atkins 16, Maumelle Charter 0
Concord 17-14, Norfork 0-0
Cutter-Morning Star 6, Bigelow 4
Dierks 13, Gurdon 12
Harrisburg 14, Manila 5
Marshall 11-12, Greenland 4-0
Mount St. Mary 16-19, eStem 0-1
Newport 10, Cave City 3
Prescott 19, Nevada 0
Salem 9, Walnut Ridge 2
Southside Batesville 23,
Blytheville 1
West Side Greers Ferry 17,
Conway St. Joseph 2
Soccer
Girls
Harrison 2, Greenbrier 0
Joe T. Robinson 8,
Jonesboro Westside 0
Life Way Christian 5, Decatur 1
Mount St. Mary 3,
North Little Rock 0
Rogers Heritage 5,
Webb City, Mo. 1
Boys
Buffalo Island Central 5,
Conway St. Joseph 1
Decatur 3, Life Way Christian 0
Greenbrier 1, Harrison 1, tie
Joe T. Robinson 10,
Jonesboro Westside 1
Little Rock Catholic 2,
North Little Rock 0