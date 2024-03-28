Three people arrested in connection with various charges in Washington County

Fayetteville

Ricky Sipes, 37, of 503 Tracy Road in White Hall, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sipes was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Donald Mattox, 57, of 14231 Dollarway Road in White Hall, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of cocaine or methamphetamine with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm. Mattox was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Kendrick Plummer, 31, of 506 N. Betty Jo Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Plummer was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond.