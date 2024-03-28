Woman charged in 2023 killing in Calhoun County





Arkansas State Police agents on Tuesday charged a woman in the April 2023 killing of a Calhoun County man, a Thursday news release states.

Faith Marie White, 42, faces a first-degree murder charge in the killing of George Haynes, 62, who was found dead on April 16, 2023, in his home on East Calhoun Road, the release states.

White was being held in the Calhoun County jail on unrelated charges when state police agents interviewed and charged her, the release states.

Haynes was a self-employed commercial fisherman, an obituary states.



