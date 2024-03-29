A festival in your backyard

Early bird tickets are on sale now for the next Home Sweet Home Festival April 26-27 in Bentonville. The annual music festival "where hospitality and music reside" will feature a mixture of nationally touring artists and local musicians who perform in homes and venues around Bentonville and during a community street dinner.

Performing this year are Abraham Alexander, The Bros Landreth, Abby Holliday, Mike Mains & the Branches, Phillip Michael Scales, Ira Wolf, Bailey Bigger, Tedious & Brief and FallLift. Local and regional acts include Jamie Lou & the Hullabaloo, Smokey & the Mirror, Common Roots, Baang, Auralai, Melody Pond, Ashtyn Barbaree, Jasper Logan, Pura Coco, Sons of Otis Malone, Dandelion Heart, 3deadidols and more.

Early bird tickets are $125, and the sale ends Sunday. After April 1, the price increases to $150 at citysessions.org

ELSEWHERE

Gotahold Brewing -- Sean Harrison, 5 p.m. Saturday in Eureka Springs.

Folk School of Fayetteville -- Steve Fisher, 7 p.m. today; Kentucky Banjo with Brett Ratliff, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Jake Xerxes Fussell, 7:30 p.m. April 11.

Mount Sequoyah -- Music on the Mountain, 6:30 p.m. with Jude Brothers, Saturday in Fayetteville.

George's Majestic Lounge -- Happy Hour with Full House and Dane Ervin, 6 p.m. and Boom Kinetic, 9 p.m. today; James McMurtry and BettySoo, 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Brother Moses, Carver Commodore and Modeling, 8 p.m. April 3; Chris Lane, 8 p.m. April 4; Leah & the Mojo Drs, 6 p.m. and Josh Abbott Band with Angel White, 9 p.m. April 5; Willi Carlisle and The Hooten Hallers, 8:30 p.m. April 6 in Fayetteville.

Hero's -- Ozark Riviera, today; South 49, 8 p.m. Saturday in Fort Smith.

The Knotty Pint -- All of Her, 8 p.m. Saturday in Fort Smith.

TempleLive --Uncle Lazer, 8 p.m. today in Fort Smith

Majestic Fort Smith -- Kody West, 8 p.m. today in Fort Smith.

Tontitown Winery -- Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Dime Box Duo, today; Rumours, Saturday in Springdale.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com