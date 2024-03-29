The Recruiting Guy

Arkansas basketball gains commitment from UMass transfer Josh Cohen

Today at 9:48 a.m.

by Richard Davenport

Massachusetts' Josh Cohen (23) heads to the basket as Saint Louis' Bradley Ezewiro, left, and Larry Hughes II (2) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Massachusetts' Josh Cohen (23) heads to the basket as Saint Louis' Bradley Ezewiro, left, and Larry Hughes II (2) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman landed his first transfer commitment of the 2024 cycle with the pledge of former Massachusetts forward/center Joshua Cohen.

Cohen, 6-10 and 220 pounds, made an official visit to Fayetteville on Tuesday and Wednesday.

