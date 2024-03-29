Arkansas basketball gains commitment from UMass transfer Josh Cohen

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman landed his first transfer commitment of the 2024 cycle with the pledge of former Massachusetts forward/center Joshua Cohen.
Cohen, 6-10 and 220 pounds, made an official visit to Fayetteville on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Recruiting Guy
Today at 9:48 a.m.
