Calico Rock man arrested on child pornography charges

The Arkansas State Police on Tuesday arrested a Calico Rock man accused of having thousands of files depicting child sexual abuse, a Friday news release states.

State police agents and Izard County deputies arrested Mark Vangorder, 55, shortly after serving a search warrant at his Arkansas 56 residence that uncovered thousands of files of child sexual abuse materials, the release states.

An undercover operation by the state police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the state attorney general's office determined the files had been downloaded and shared from Vangorder's home, the release states.

Vangorder was booked into the Izard County jail on 100 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child and held in lieu of a $250,000 bond, the release states.