Marriages

Derrick White, 45, and Leteka Vincent, 46, both of Little Rock.

Seamus Kirk, 24, of Little Rock and Alyssa Crotzer, 25, of Sherwood.

Tyler Harris 22, and Jazmin Wallace, 24, both of Little Rock.

Marissa Porter, 29, and Taylor Slatton, 29, both of Vilonia.

Matthew Baltz, 26, and Elena Lainez Zacarias, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Abrah Jones, 23, and Freth Centeno Prado, 21, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

24-963. Deborah Ashcraft v. Chester Ashcraft.

24-964. Raymond Otoo v. Krystal Villegas.

24-965. Sheridan Arnold v. Dustin Ballew.

24-966. Nalley Guajardo Quinrino v. Raymond Martinez Jr.

GRANTED

23-2570. Stephen Duch v. Amber Duch.

23-2790. Artis Martin v. Christina Martin.

23-3472. Tonya Bryant v. Darryl Bryant.

23-3620. Breezy Coleman v. Hunter Coleman.

24-51. Tirona Hilliard v. Anthony Cummings.

24-257. Ira Bacani v. Dixie Bacani.

24-351. Raymond Alexander v. Stephanie Alexander.

24-602. Rosalind Brooks-Booth v. Nathaniel Booth.