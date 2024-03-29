Deputies arrest man after board attack

Pulaski County deputies early Thursday arrested a man who authorities say attacked a man with a board during a burglary.

Deputies responded sometime before 3 a.m. to a residence in the 3800 block of West Hensley Road for a report of a burglary, an arrest report states. The victim said George Davidson, 47, of Little Rock broke into his home while he was sleeping and attacked him with a board, the report says.

The victim was able to block the blow with his forearm, but it still injured his arm, he told deputies. The victim got away and contacted deputies.

Davidson returned to the house at 3:13 a.m. and deputies returned, arresting him in a rear bedroom. He faces a felony aggravated residential burglary count and was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday, an online inmate roster showed. There was no bail amount listed.