Thomas Dunkel, president of The Inner Circle, said Punxsutawney Phil -- the groundhog who predicts whether an early spring will arrive each Feb. 2 -- and his companion Phyliss "have started a family," birthing two babies.

Mike Lindell, ally of former President Donald Trump and founder of MyPillow, had his company formally evicted from a warehouse it vacated in Shakopee, Minn., and confirmed that the manufacturer owes around $217,000 in rent for the facility to Delaware-based First Industrial LP.

Nakie Nunley, who supervised inmates at a federal women's prison in Dublin, Calif., was sentenced to six years in prison for sexually abusing five inmates, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Adam King, 39, a veterinarian, dog breeder and dog show judge of Elburn, Ill., was jailed without bail on charges claiming that he traded child pornography and chatted online about a plan to sexually assault his newborn son, records show.

Melissa Boyd, a Memphis-area criminal court judge accused of soliciting money in a judicial robe, was sent to jail after her bond was revoked for testing positive for cocaine while she was released pending trial on charges of coercion of a witness and harassment.

Jaroslaw Gromadzinski, the Polish commander of the European rapid reaction military unit, the Eurocorps, was dismissed from his post amid an investigation into his security clearance, the Polish Defense Ministry statement said.

Brian Pritchard, a convicted felon, owner of a conservative political news site and first vice chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, as well as investigative costs after a judge ruled that he voted illegally nine times.

Tom Campbell, a potato farmer and former Republican state senator of Grafton, N.D., announced on Facebook that he ended his bid for North Dakota's sole U.S. House seat because "I believe I can make more of a difference taking a different path rather than as 1 in 435 in Congress."

Joe Maddalena, executive vice president of Heritage Auctions in Dallas, said in a statement the $718,750 winning bid for a wood prop from the 1997 film "Titanic" proved that interest in movie props "is profound, deep and insatiable."