MAP: See the path of the March 31, 2023 tornadoes

The following map shows the path of destruction tornadoes cut through Little Rock and Wynne on March 31, 2023.

The colors on the map indicate areas of damage associated with different wind speeds:

• Blue = 65-85 mph

• Green = 86-110 mph

• Yellow = 111-135 mph

• Red = 136-165 mph

Wind speeds are estimated using the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale, which incorporates damage indicators such as building types, structures and trees. The map is based on Post-Event Damage Assessments from the National Weather Service.

It was created by Carrie Hill of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette using Mapbox.