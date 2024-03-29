Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS xxxx

MEET 126-434 (29%)

LEE'S LOCK Mystery Mo in the fifth

BEST BET Cybertown in the fourth

LONG SHOT Doublecheck in the sixth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $12,500

BRAHMS IMAGE*** led past every pole but the last one when finishing third behind a heavily-favored winner, and he may be especially tough at this lower price. THIRD WATCH is taking a significant drop in class for high percentage trainer Matt Shirer, and he is cutting back to a preferred distance. VYING EDGE contested a fast pace on a muddy track before retreating in his first start after a long vacation, and he has a license to show marked improvement on a fast track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Brahms Image;De La Cruz;Cunningham;2-1

2 Third Watch;Barbosa;Shirer;5-2

9 Vying Edge;Bowen;Swearingen;12-1

6 Secret Tavern;Hernandez;Cravens;4-1

3 Pepperonikid;Quinonez;Prather;10-1

8 Rudiano;Arrieta;Loy;10-1

5 Hoppin John;Esquivel;Rosin;15-1

7 Partyinthestreets;HTorres;Martin;12-1

4 Sir Peel;Bejarano;Moquett;15-1

2 Purse $31,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $16,000

BEN DREAMING** set an honest pace in a clear second-place finish last month, and he is once again the controlling speed and keeps the leading rider. CALRISSIAN was narrowly defeated as a post-time favorite, and he was claimed by a winning stable and is capable of moving up and winning. QUINCY MARKET earned competitive Beyer figures while competing in California, and he may not have cared for a wet track in his local debut.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Ben Dreaming;Torres;DiVito;5-2

3 Calrissian;Quinonez;Broberg;2-1

7 Quincy Market;Fuentes;Compton;6-1

2 Go Cats;Asmussen;Asmussen;9-2

4 Unstable Prince;Vazquez;Martin;10-1

5 Fight'n Ready;De La Cruz;Hornsby;5-1

1 Philharmonic;Bejarano;Zito;15-1

6 Nacho Chrome;Esquivel;Van Berg;15-1

3 Purse $38,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-old fillies, maiden claiming $30,000

THORNY*** had a less-than-perfect trip when beaten just over a length in her local debut, and she is dropping in class and switching to the stable's go-to rider. VALERIE BLUE was beaten only a nose in a $20,000 maiden claimer March 14, and the consistent filly is sharp enough to handle a slight jump in claiming price. AUNT ALEX finished third in a useful sprint at Fair Grounds, and she has route experience and races for top trainer Steve Asmussen for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Thorny;BHernandez;McPeek;9-5

7 Valerie Blue;Bejarano;Garcia;5-2

8 Aunt Alex;Asmussen;Asmussen;4-1

4 Cry If I Want To;Bowen;Puhl;6-1

3 Peppers Girlfriend;Eramia;Von Hemel;10-1

9 Lost Love;Bealmear;Shorter;12-1

6 Principal Anita;Bailey;Hornsby;20-1

2 Annamaria;Santana;Ortiz;12-1

1 Elusive Empress;Hernandez;Chleborad;20-1

4 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $12,500

CYBERTOWN*** had a troubled trip against much better sprinting, and he is stretching out to his best distance. MR WORKS was forwardly placed in a clear maiden victory, and the steadily improving gelding keeps the leading rider. SINGING GROOM finished in front of the second selection in a two-turn maiden win Feb. 11, and he is back at two turns following a dull sprint.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Cybertown;Bowen;Martin;5-2

9 Mr Works;Torres;Compton;7-2

3 Singing Groom;De La Cruz;Hornsby;5-1

1 Water to Wine;Harr;Cline;6-1

8 Kinfolk;Asmussen;Moquett;8-1

7 Mr. Cougar;Bealmear;Westermann;10-1

10 Howl Yeah;Castillo;Wilson;12-1

11 Royal de Be;Fuentes;McKellar;15-1

12 Fetchs Brahm;Court;Fires;20-1

6 Point Blank;Juarez;Fires;20-1

5 Madmartigan;HTorres;Martin;30-1

4 Wicked Prince;Barbosa;Chleborad;30-1

5 Purse $31,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

MYSTERY MO**** has consistently earned the field's fastest Beyer figures, while competing at a higher class level. BOLDISH is moving up a notch following a photo finish defeat, and he carries less weight with an apprentice rider aboard. DREWPOWER is taking a slight drop in class for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, and he figures closer to the pace in this field.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Mystery Mo;Torres;Diodoro;6-5

3 Boldish;Barbosa;Moquett;3-1

4 Drewpower;Asmussen;Asmussen;6-1

6 Galactic Empire;Bowen;Martin;5-1

7 Canadian Game;Pusac;Martin;12-1

9 Awesome Family;Wales;Riecken;15-1

8 Everlovinghand;HTorres;Bahena;15-1

5 Promising Shoes;De La Cruz;Hornsby;15-1

2 Red Devil;Zimmerman;Petalino;30-1

6 Purse $33,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

DOUBLECHECK** showed good speed before tiring in a sprint debut and showed two-turn ability in a troubled sixth-place finish, and he may prove troublesome with a clean trip. STORM STRATEGY has not raced since earning a big Beyer figure in a second-place finish Dec. 8 at Remington Park. OUR HEAVENLY GIFT has set the pace in consecutive in- the-money finishes, and he drew a favorable post position.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Doublecheck;Zimmerman;Anderson;12-1

6 Storm Strategy;Asmussen;Asmussen;2-1

1 Our Heavenly Gift;De La Cruz;Hornsby;7-2

10 Big Andy Mort;Bealmear;DiVito;5-1

14 Bradford;Asmussen;Asmussen;8-1

4 Speaking Loud;BHernandez;McPeek;4-1

5 Mr. Benny;Torres;Chleborad;10-1

9 More Money Mo;Barbosa;Espinoza;15-1

2 Welcometoarkansas;Harr;Cates;15-1

8 Brahms Jr.;Bowen;Martin;20-1

13 Unnecessary Tricks;Bailey;Hartlage;20-1

11 Mansoura;Court;Fires;30-1

12 Get Away With It;Hernandez;Martin;50-1

7 Tommy Tri;Castillo;Soto;50-1

7 Purse $65,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

PAYNE*** determinedly defeated better just two races back, and he is dropping in class on the heels of a photo finish loss. VODKA MARTINI is unbeaten in three sprint races, including an eight-length romp in a conditioned claimer this season at Fair Grounds. BRESLAU has been no worse than second in three consecutive trips to the post, and he possesses good early speed and has won 3 of 8 races in his career at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Payne;Asmussen;Asmussen;8-5

1 Vodka Martini;Torres;Broberg;2-1

6 Breslau;Esquivel;Hobby;5-1

4 Chattalot;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

3 G T Five Hundred;Bejarano;Blair;10-1

5 Manta Rey;De La Cruz;Haran;15-1

8 Rob the Rich;Vazquez;Shorter;15-1

7 Infiltrator;Arrieta;Milligan;15-1

8 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

TWEETSTER** is an unraced filly with a speedy pedigree, and she has two swift gate works for a top trainer-rider team. BARSTOOL BABE rallied to second in her first race following a long layoff, and she picks up one of the country's best riders. RUBY QUEEN tired after a useful front-running route effort, and she was beaten less than a length in her previous sprint over this track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Tweetster;Santana;Casse;4-1

4 Barstool Babe;Prat;Moquett;5-2

8 Ruby Queen;Asmussen;Asmussen;9-2

7 Vicki Rose;Torres;Matejka;6-1

11 Alessia;Bejarano;Zito;10-1

10 Hurricane Fire;Bowen;Martin;12-1

2 Goldenshuga;Vazquez;Casse;12-1

12 Baby Avery;Bealmear;Vance;12-1

3 Church Service;Harr;Cline;15-1

5 California Roll;Arrieta;Schultz;15-1

6 Line Runner;Zimmerman;Martin;20-1

9 Mor Happy Hours;Landeros;Vance;20-1

9 The Temperence Hill. Purse $200,000, 1 1/2 miles, 4-year-olds and up

RED RUN** has competed in graded stake races at marathon distances, and he has fired fresh in the past. CLASSIC CAUSEWAY has enough speed to overcome a difficult post, and the millionaire has enough class to win the race. SPEED BIAS has a pair of graded stake-placed finishes, and he is likely to control the pace.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

13 Red Run;Esquivel;Maker;4-1

12 Classic Causeway;BHernandez;McPeek;9-2

7 Speed Bias;Prat;Moquett;7-2

2 Ethereal Road;Bejarano;Moquett;5-1

6 Strong Tide;Torres;Lauer;6-1

3 O P Firecracker;Vazquez;Medina;10-1

11 Master Game;Graham;Forster;15-1

8 Hayes Strike;Cohen;McPeek;15-1

4 Double Crown;Chuan;Ginter;15-1

1 Decision Maker;Santana;Maker;15-1

10 Commandperformance;Arrieta;Sharp;20-1

9 Masqueparade;Hernandez;Diodoro;20-1

5 Game Keeper;Juarez;Lukas;30-1

10 Purse $140,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-old fillies, allowance optional claiming

NEOM BEACH*** has been competitive in three consecutive stake races, and she has route speed and will appreciate dropping into an optional claiming race. MERASOL SUGAR raced close to a fast pace in a distant second-place finish March 3, and the lightly-raced and promising filly drew an inside post. PROMISEMEANEMPIRE raced close to the front when fifth in the Martha Washington, and she will make her second local start on Lasix for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Neom Beach;Torres;Asmussen;5-2

2 Merasol Sugar;Asmussen;Ortiz;7-2

10 Promisemeanempire;Arrieta;Diodoro;6-1

12 In Good Taste;Prat;Cox;5-1

7 I'm a Mess;Cohen;McPeek;8-1

11 When I Look At You;BHernandez;McPeek;12-1

9 In Just My Heels;Bejarano;Moquett;15-1

1 Honor Cat;Hernandez;Diodoro;15-1

3 Lookster;Santana;Casse;20-1

5 Divine Gal;Eramia;Von Hemel;20-1

8 Broughty Ferry;Vazquez;Amoss;20-1

6 Miwoman;Barbosa;Riecken;30-1