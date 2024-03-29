SWAC BASEBALL

ALCORN STATE 8, UAPB 7

Ty Boze scored off an error in the top of the 10th inning to complete a comeback for Alcorn State at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

Garrett Palladino had three hits for the Braves, who trailed 6-1 after two innings but slowly chipped away at their deficit. Alcorn State (2-16, 2-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) got back-to-back run-scoring singles from Jaylon Lucky and Dillon Crowell in the third to get within 6-3 before Palladino sent Jesse Burton home on a double in the fourth to climb within two.

UAPB (9-17, 0-7), which has lost nine straight games, scored a run in the fourth on a single from Edwin DeLaCruz to up its advantage to 7-4. But the Braves would record the final four runs of the game, capped by Boze's winner, to take the opener in the three-game series.

Gavin Terry and Jalyn Williams both collected two hits for the Golden Lions. Williams had a two-run home run in the first inning as well. Carlos Rodriguez-Velez tacked on a three-run home run in the second for UAPB.