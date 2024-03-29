Woman killed, minor injured in single vehicle crash in Little Rock

A woman died and a minor was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Barber Street in Little Rock on Thursday afternoon, a preliminary report from police states.

Antoinette Jones, 42, of Little Rock was fatally injured around 3:14 p.m. Thursday when the 2016 Toyota she was driving south in the 2800 block of Barber Street left the road and struck a tree, the report states.

Jones and the minor, a passenger in the Toyota, were taken to area hospitals for treatment, but Jones died of her wounds, the report says. The passenger, who was not named in the report, suffered injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

An officer investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.