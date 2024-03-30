Arkansas Achievers

Emma Schroeder of Hendrix College has received a Fulbright U.S. Student Program award for an English Teaching Assistantship to France for the 2024-2025 academic year from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. As a Fulbright participant, Schroeder will teach abroad for the 2024-2025 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. Schroeder, a native of Magnolia, will graduate in May with a major in French and a minor in Spanish.

Cyndy Rios, a student at Arkansas State University-Beebe, has been named a 2024 New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar and will receive a $2,250 scholarship. Rios, from Searcy, is a sophomore, majoring in business administration. She plans to transfer to the University of Central Arkansas to pursue a bachelor's degree toward a career in human resources.

Anna Maack of Little Rock recieved several accolades at the 2024 American Advertising Federation's Nashville Awards, known as the ADDY competition, including a Rising Star Designer award, a Gold award, a Silver award, a Judges' Choice award and the Best of Show award at the 2024 American Advertising Federation's Nashville Awards, known as the ADDY awards. She is a student at the Belmont University Watkins College of Art in Nashville, Tenn.

Ten University of Arkansas, Fayetteville undergraduate and graduate students have been chosen as semi-finalists for the Fulbright U.S. Student Scholarship Program at the United States level. They are: Ralph Bray, concurrent M.B.A (U of A) and M.P.S. (U of A Clinton School of Public Service), Study/Research Award; Katherine Chamberlin, senior, honors international business, English Teaching Assistant; Olivia Elshoff, senior, honors French and sociology, English Teaching Assistant; Rylie Ford, senior, honors social studies education and history, English Teaching Assistant; Caitlyn Goodman, B.S. in international business, '18, summa cum laude, Study/Research Award; Grace Martin, senior, honors chemical engineering and food science, English Teaching Assistant; Sherjeel Naeem, senior, honors anthropology and biology, English Teaching Assistant; Aryan Prabhudesai, senior, honors mathematics, English Teaching Assistant; Rebekah Smith, B.A. in German and history, '23, English Teaching Assistant; and Gabrielle Vatthanatham, M.A. student in French, English Teaching Assistant.

Telah Whitbey, a student at Arkansas State University-Beebe, has been named a 2024 New Century Workforce Scholar and will receive a $1,500 scholarship. Whitbey, from Searcy, has a master's degree in business administration and returned to college to take courses toward a career in nursing.

The Southern Early Childhood Association honored Woodie Sue Herlein, program coordinator in Childhood Services at Arkansas State University, with the 2024 Association's Rich Scofield Memorial Scholarship award, which recognizes outstanding work in the field of out-of-school time programming. Herlein, who has guided out-of-school time projects at Childhood Services since 2000, was involved with the Governor's Task Force on After School and Summer Programs and the development of stand-alone licensing standards for out-of-school time facilities.

Jessica Cooper, assistant professor of medical imaging and radiation sciences at Arkansas State University, won a national election to become the cardiac interventional and vascular interventional chapter delegate and vice chair for the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (House of Delegates, the governing body responsible for professional practice standards. Kendall Youngman, assistant professor of medical imaging and radiation sciences, was elected as first alternate for the computed tomography chapter delegate position.

