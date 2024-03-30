Arkansas football makes top 5 for in-state target

Arkansas safety target Omarion Robinson has announced his top five schools and the Razorbacks are included.

Robinson, 6-1 and 180 pounds, of Little Rock Parkview, said Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Oklahoma are his top options.

He said following a March 7 visit to Fayetteville that he planned to make an official visit to Arkansas in June.

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 14 safety and No. 168 overall prospect in the 2025 class.

Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson has bonded with Robinson.

“Me and Coach Woodson are tight,” Robinson said earlier this month. “Ever since he left Florida State we been having a bond. We connected real fast. He has a bond with my mom. That’s really big, and then me and Coach [Sam] Pittman have a great bond, too. It’s good talking to them and hooking up back with them.”

As a junior, Robinson had 42 tackles, 2 interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 2 recovered fumbles. On offense he had 16 catches for 465 yards and 3 touchdowns, and 15 carries for 119 yards and 3 touchdowns. He completed 3 of 3 passes for 47 yards and 1 touchdown.

He also returned kicks and had 15 for 569 yards and 4 touchdowns.