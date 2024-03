Leola, 1908: Originally named Sandy Springs, the small Grant County timber town thrived on the Rock Island Railroad. Its two-story high school, complete with a bell tower, operated at a time when the average Arkansas teacher earned $273 a year. The population was 398; today its around 500.

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Leola, 1908: Originally named Sandy Springs, the small Grant County timber town thrived on the Rock Island Railroad. Its two-story high school, complete with a bell tower, operated at a time when the average Arkansas teacher earned $273 a year. The population was 398; today its around 500. Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203