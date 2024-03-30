Church notes: Churches of Benton and Washington Counties celebrate Easter with services, potlucks, egg hunts and more

Benton County

Millwood Christian Church, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers, the congregation and Pastor Jim Moore will celebrate Easter with a Sunday morning service at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome and invited to come as you are and worship.

Information: 621-0021 or email info@millwoodchurch.com.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will have only one worship service on Easter Sunday, March 31, at 9:30 a.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated.

An Easter Egg Hunt will take place outside at 4 p.m. today, March 30. In the case of rain it will move inside. The event will have lots of Easter eggs and gifts and there are separate, age-appropriate areas for younger children. Guests can have a family photo taken and also have an Easter Egg Cube.

Pastor Hass will begin leading Christianity 101, for those who are interested in becoming a new member to learn about the church and Lutheranism, starting at 9:45 a.m. April 7 in the Library.

GriefShare, a support group for those that have lost a loved one, starts Tuesday, April 2 and continue through June 25. For information, contact Diane Turner at 479-640-1508.

The Youth of Bella Vista Lutheran Church are gathering used ink cartridges of any kind. They can redeem them to help pay for the National Youth Gathering for next year. There is a basket next to the door into the kitchen for your donation.

The Sonday Riders will have their first outing at 2 p.m. April 7. Meet in the front church parking lot. All 2-, 3- and 4-wheel riders are welcome for a fun day of riding in the area.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon to provide food items to those in need in our community. The pantry will not be open on Good Friday, March 29.

Information: 855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. Bella Vista, holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and recordings are posted on the website.

Easter Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 31. The following Sunday, April 7 is Holy Humor Sunday, when we will celebrate all things wedding-related.

The Presbyterian Men's Group meets next at 9:30 a.m. April 6 in Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-2390 or the about and visitors tabs of pcbv.org.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville at 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville invites children and their families to a "Gathering in the Garden" event at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30 in the Fellowship Hall. Hear the story of Jesus while building a resurrection garden to take home, along with snacks and playtime.

On Easter Sunday, March 31, worship will take place at 10:15 a.m. in person and online with brass quintet, choir, special children's message, prayers, scripture and Easter message. All are invited to bring flowers to adorn the wooden cross in the Welcome Hall.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. to Benton County residents. Volunteers are welcome to help on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Information: 273-5450 or fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., will host Easter Sunday service 10:30 a.m. March 31. All are welcome to attend. The church office will be closed Monday, April 1 for the Easter holiday.

The Disciples Men's Fellowship meets the third Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. in Keller Hall. The next meeting is scheduled for April 20. All men are invited to attend. Breakfast is served followed by fellowship, devotional and discussions.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, will on Easter Sunday hold worship services at 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., in person and live on Facebook, YouTube and the church website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin St., Fayetteville, hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube.

A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at each early service.

On Easter Sunday, March 31, worship will take place at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; an Easter Covered Dish Brunch will take place 9:15-10:30 a.m. in Fellowship Hall; and a children's gathering will be in Upper Witherspoon at 10 a.m. The Easter Story and an Easter egg hunt will be led by Ms. Kristi.

The Youth Group (5th-12th graders) meets every Wednesday in Lower Witherspoon from 6-7:30 p.m.

Co-pastors are Jan and Phil Butin.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale, will have Easter Sunday services begin at 10:30 a.m. March 31. Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold will lead services, both in-person and livestreamed. Online worship services are available on You Tube and through the church web site.

Flowering of the Cross and Special Music will begin at 10:10 a.m. Sunday. Music will be by the Brass Quintet.

The Easter Potluck Breakfast will begin at 9:30 a.m. Bring a favorite breakfast dish to share and enjoy time with your church family.

Youth Group and Sunday School classes will not be held on Easter Sunday.

The annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place today, March 30, beginning at 10 a.m. A free pancake breakfast will be followed by the hunt on the church grounds. The community is invited.

A Wednesday After-School Music, Fun and Fellowship program welcomes all from 2-7 p.m. It offers music education with hands-on application, snacks and homework time.

If you are experiencing a difficult time emotionally, spiritually, or relationally you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with you and for you and provide one-on-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Samaritan Fridays, an outreach for those in need, are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex.

Information: 751-2040 or fpcspringdale.org.

Send church news to April Wallace at awallace@nwaonline.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.