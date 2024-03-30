Civale sharp; Lowe goes deep for Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Aaron Civale allowed one run over six innings and Brandon Lowe hit his fourth career grand slam to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a 8-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Sporting retro Devil Rays uniforms the team will wear for 13 Friday home games this year, the Rays rebounded from a lopsided opening loss and drew a crowd of 18,653 at Tropicana Field -- down from the announced sellout of 25,025 the AL East rivals attracted the previous day.

Tampa Bay improved to 12-3 in the throwback jerseys they've donned on Devil Rays Days since the start of last season.

Civale, a trade deadline acquisition who helped the Rays withstand injuries and make their fifth consecutive playoff appearance, limited the Blue Jays to George Springer's home run and three singles before turning over a five-run lead to the bullpen.

"He just kept commanding the baseball," Rays Manager Kevin Cash said. "It's elite command we know that he has. Felt like today he had everything going -- cutter, curveball and the fastball."

Chris Devenski pitched two scoreless innings and Jason Adam yielded a sacrifice fly in the ninth while finishing a six-hitter.

Toronto starter Chris Bassitt (0-1) won a career-high 16 games last season, tying Tampa Bay's Zach Eflin for the most in the American League. The right-hander began strong, striking out his first four batters, but ran into trouble in the third when shortstop Bo Bichette's fielding error helped the Rays load the bases with no outs.

Lowe's grand slam to right-center on a 2-2 pitch traveled 444 feet. The second baseman had 21 home runs and 68 RBI last season, but spent two stints on the injured list and didn't play after Sept. 21.

GUARDIANS 6, ATHLETICS 4 Jose Ramirez hit his first home run of the season, Andres Gimenez had three hits an Cleveland beat the A's in front of a sparse crowd at the Oakland Coliseum. Ramirez hit a two-run home run as part of a three-run first inning for the Guardians. Gimenez (3-for-3, two walks) hit a pair of RBI doubles, while Will Brennan added an RBI single for Cleveland. A crowd of 3,837 fans was announced for Friday's game.

MARINERS 1, RED SOX 0 George Kirby allowed just two hits and struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings, J.P. Crawford homered and Seattle beat Boston. Kirby (1-0) opened his season with another deep start after a strong 2023. Last year, he lasted at least six innings in 23 of his 31 starts. Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta (0-1) nearly matched Kirby. Pivetta allowed one run on three hits over six innings, striking out 10 without a walk.

YANKEES 7, ASTROS 1 Oswaldo Cabrera had a career-high four hits with three RBI and Giancarlo Stanton added a home run to lead New York over Houston. The victory, in which second baseman Gleyber Torres exited after being on a hand with a pitch, came after New York rallied from a four-run deficit for a 5-4 win in Thursday night's season opener. Juan Soto had three hits and put the Yankees ahead when he drew a bases-loaded walk in a two-run seventh. Cristian Javier limited the Yankees to four hits across six scoreless innings before they broke through in the seventh.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 7, ROCKIES 3 Alek Thomas hit a three-run home run, Merrill Kelly delivered 6 2/3 quality innings and Arizona beat Colorado. Thomas had his big moment in the sixth, connecting on a slider up in the zone from Jake Bird, launching it deep into the right-field seats for a 7-1 lead. Joc Pederson had four hits. Ketel Marte added three hits, a walk and a stolen base.

DODGERS 6, CARDINALS 3 Mookie Betts set a Dodgers record for leadoff home runs and Teoscar Hernandez added his first two long balls for Los Angeles in a victory over St. Louis. Betts hit his 29th leadoff home run for the Dodgers on the first pitch from Zack Thompson (0-1). Bobby Miller (1-0) struck out a career-high 11, allowing two hits and a walk in six innings, and Evan Phillips pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

GIANTS 8, PADRES 3 Matt Chapman homered twice, doubled and drove in five runs for San Francisco, who jumped on Joe Musgrove early in a win over San Diego. Kyle Harrison (1-0), a 22-year-old lefty, got plenty of run support to overcome impressive home runs by Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. Tatis homered again off reliever Tyler Rogers. Bob Melvin got his first win with the Giants after two seasons managing the Padres.

PIRATES 7, MARLINS 2 Ke'Bryan Hayes had a single and an RBI double, and Pittsburgh used another solid pitching outing to beat Miami. Michael A. Taylor and Connor Joe also doubled for the Pirates. Starter Martin Perez held the Marlins to one run through four innings, allowing 6 hits with 2 strikeouts and 3 walks.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) walks back to the mound as Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe runs the bases following his grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, March 29, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, March 29, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri (22) steals second base ahead of the tag by Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, March 29, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena reacts after his RBI single off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt scored Yandy Diaz during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, March 29, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

