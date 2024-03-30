Easter services

Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, has an Easter service at 11 a.m. Sunday. (501) 753-9533.

Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, has an Easter morning refreshment time from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. followed by worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. (501) 663-8361.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., has an Easter vigil at 6 p.m. today. An Easter Holy Eucharist is at 8 a.m. Sunday, followed by an Easter egg hunt and a 9:15 a.m. parish breakfast. Another Holy Eucharist, followed by an Easter egg hunt, begins at 10:30 a.m. with a final Easter Eucharist at 5 p.m. lovesaintmarks.org.

St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, has The Great Vigil of Easter at 8 p.m. today and the Easter Day service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Livestream link at stmichaelslr.org.

Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, has Easter services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. (501) 227-0000.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., has a Holy Saturday Liturgy in the Treadway Garden at 9 a.m. today followed by the Great Vigil with Lighting of the Fire at 7 p.m. today. Easter Day services Sunday include Holy Eucharist I at 7; Holy Eucharist II at 9; an Eggstravaganza at 10:30 in the Garth and Treadway Garden and Holy Eucharist II at 11 a.m. trinitylittlerock.org.