Female deans share lessons in leadership at UA-Fayetteville
Panel took place at UA Fayetteville
Today at 4:00 a.m.
by
Ryan Anderson
Kate Mamiseishvili (center), dean of the College of Education and Heath Professions at the University of Arkansas, speaks Thursday alongside Kim Needy (left), dean of the College of Engineering, and Lynda Coon, dean of the Honors College, during the Chancellor's Commission on Women presents: Celebrating and Acknowledging Outstanding Women Leadership at the University of Arkansas in Mullins Library on the university campus in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery.
(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)
FAYETTEVILLE -- Women have played a crucial role in shaping the state's largest university, but women still face many challenges, according to a trifecta of University of Arkansas, Fayetteville female deans.
Upcoming Events