Firefighters respond to blaze in Little Flock; man says wife still in home

LITTLE FLOCK -- Firefighters at the scene of a burned house in Little Flock as of Friday night had been been unable to find a woman whose husband said she had been inside.

Police were alerted to the fire shortly after 1:30 a.m. Officer Cody Lynge said he got a man away from the home who told firefighters his wife was still inside. The man was transported to a hospital.

Little Flock Fire Chief Moose Dunavan said the home was a total loss. The closest hydrant is too far away to lay hose, so all water was brought in by tanker trucks, he said.

He said the home has a basement and the ground-level floor was collapsing. He said it was not safe to send firefighters in.