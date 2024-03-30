Five people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Derrick Hill, 47, of 257 S. Liberty St. in Marianna, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hill was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Remano Fowler, 39, homeless of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with two counts of drug trafficking, two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities and failure to keep drug records. Hill was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Ruben Torres-Diaz, 32, of Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape. Torres-Diaz was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with a $30,000 bond set.

Fayetteville

Timothy Osburn, 44, of 1780 N. Noel Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, third-degree domestic battery, terroristic threatening, endangering the welfare of a minor and a parole violation. Osburn was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Alexander Baiza, 22, of 19984 W. 116th Court in Olathe, Kan., was arrested Thursday in connection with two counts of sexual indecency with a child and pandering or possessing visual or print medium depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Baiza was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $20,000 bond.