Lieberman eulogized as ‘mensch’Texan’s vote-fraud conviction tossedColorado GOP makes House seat pickTexas investigating Boeing supplier





Lieberman eulogized as 'mensch'

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Former Vice President Al Gore and other politician dignitaries remembered the late Joe Lieberman Friday as a "mensch" who both bridged partisan political divides and wasn't afraid to go against mainstream political currents, during a packed funeral service for the four-term U.S. senator.

Noting there is no English equivalent for the Yiddish term, Gore -- who ran for president on a Democratic ticket with Lieberman in the disputed 2000 election -- told mourners at a synagogue in Stamford, Conn., that they could find its meaning just by looking at his former running mate, who passed away this week at 82.

"We can learn from Joe Lieberman's life some critical lessons about how we might heal the rancor in our nation today," Gore said.

Top Connecticut Democrats, including Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and Gov. Ned Lamont -- Lieberman's one-time rival for the Senate seat -- shared similar sentiments.

Over the last decade, Lieberman helped lead No Labels, a centrist third-party movement.

Colorado GOP makes House seat pick

DENVER -- A Colorado Republican panel chose Thursday a former mayor, Greg Lopez, to be U.S. Rep. Ken Buck's likely replacement until the November general election.

Lopez will now run as the Republican candidate in the June 25 special election after Buck's resignation at the same time GOP primary candidates are vying to be the congressman's successor.

Of the nine competitors who jostled for the special election nomination, seven also are running in the primary race against Rep. Lauren Boebert. Lopez will be a placeholder and plans to step down after the general election winner is sworn into office in January.

Boebert sent a letter to delegates before the meeting encouraging them to choose a placeholder, so as not to "influence the regular primary election in a way that would taint the entire process."

That riled her primary opponents.

"They did it to support their own candidates who weren't here tonight," former state Sen. Ted Harvey said.

Lopez, former mayor of Parker, said he will "do the best job that I can and represent this state to the best of my ability."

Texas investigating Boeing supplier

DALLAS -- The Texas attorney general has opened an investigation into a key Boeing supplier that is already facing scrutiny from federal regulators over quality of parts that it provides to the aircraft maker.

The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said it began looking into Spirit AeroSystems because of "apparent manufacturing defects" in parts that "have led to numerous concerning or dangerous incidents."

In a statement Friday, a Spirit spokesman said, "While we do not comment on investigations, Spirit is wholly focused on providing the highest quality products to all our customers, to include the Boeing Company."

Paxton asked the Wichita, Kan.-based supplier to turn over documents produced since the start of 2022 about communication with investors and Boeing about flaws in parts and corrective steps the company took.

The request goes into detail in seeking internal discussions around Spirit's efforts to create a diverse workforce "and whether those commitments are unlawful or are compromising the company's manufacturing processes." Paxton asked for a breakdown of Spirit's workforce by race, sexual orientation and other factors, and whether the makeup has changed over time.

Since a Spirit-made door-plug panel blew off an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max in January, the Federal Aviation Administration launched an investigation into Boeing Spirit. An FAA audit of manufacturing procedures in Spirit's factory gave the company failing grades in seven of 13 areas.

Boeing is in talks to buy back Spirit, which it spun off nearly 20 years ago, as part of a plan to tighten oversight of manufacturing in its supply chain.

Texan's vote-fraud conviction tossed

A Texas appeals court has overturned a Fort Worth woman's voter fraud conviction and five-year prison term for casting an illegal provisional ballot.

Crystal Mason did not know that being on probation for a previous felony conviction left her ineligible to vote in 2016, the Second District Court of Appeals in Fort Worth ruled Thursday.

"I've been out for six years on an appeal bond, one foot in one foot out, not knowing if I was going back to prison," Mason said during a Friday news conference. "When I got the news ... I was just overwhelmed in joy."

Prosecutors maintained that Mason read and signed an affidavit accompanying the provisional ballot affirming that she had "fully completed" her sentence if convicted of a felony.

Justice Wade Birdwell wrote that having read these words on the affidavit didn't prove Mason knowingly cast the provisional ballot illegally.

Prosecutors did not immediately return a phone call for comment Friday. Kim Cole, an attorney for Mason, called the prosecution malicious and politically motivated.









Crystal Mason (center) speaks at a news conference in Fort Worth on Friday. (AP/The Dallas Morning News/Desiree Rios)





