Local sports roundup

Friday's games

PREP BASEBALL

PRAIRIE GROVE 12, FARMINGTON 11

Prairie Grove broke a 5-5 tie with seven runs in the top of the sixth, then held on to defeat Farmington in 4A-1 Conference action at Farmington.

Tristan Hall had three hits and drove in four runs for the Tigers, including a two-run double that capped the big outburst. Prairie Grove finished with 15 hits, with Maddox Ogle having three hits and two RBI.

Farmington answered with six runs in the bottom of the sixth, including a three-run home run by Klayton Clark that made it a 12-9 game. Cole Cantrell added an RBI single and later scored on a passed ball to make it a one-run game before a ground out ended the inning.

The Cardinals threatened again in the seventh as Luke Elsik doubled and went to third on an infield single by Kooper Beach. Prairie Grove chose to intentionally walk Clark and load the bases before a grounder to third ended the game.

Elsik had four hits for Farmington, while Landon Hughes-Roach had two hits and drove in three runs.

GRAVETTE 16, GENTRY 3

Logan Renfro and J.D. Beem each drove in three runs as Gravette extended its winning streak to 12 games by defeating Gentry in a 4A-1 Conference game at Gentry.

The Lions (14-2) broke a 2-2 tie with five runs in the second inning, with Luke Roach's single driving in Drake Madison with the go-ahead run. Gravette then closed out the game with seven runs in the sixth, including a two-run double by Kash May.

Gunner Woolard had three of the Lions' 13 hits and drove in two runs, while Renfro, Kyle Murphy and Madison adding two hits each.

HUNTSVILLE 17, BERRYVILLE 0

Sawyer Owens had two hits and drove in six runs as Huntsville rolled to 4A-1 Conference win at home over Berryville.

Owens belted a two-run home run as part of a four-run first inning for the Eagles, while his bases-clearing double highlighted a five-run third. He drove in his final run with a bases-loaded walk as Huntsville erupted for eight runs in the fourth.

Huntsville had just nine hits but also drew 11 walks and had seven batters hit by pitches. Six Eagles pitchers, meanwhile, combined on a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

ROGERS HERITAGE 12, SECKMAN, MO. 0

Braxton Graber and Hayden Linton combined on a no-hitter, while Josh Hinds and Bennett Crafton both homered to help the War Eagles to a five-inning, run-rule win.

Graber tossed four innings, struck out six and walked three, while Linton pitched the fifth and struck out the side. to help the War Eagles improve to 14-0.

Five different War Eagles had two hits apiece. Crafton drove in four runs and scored twice, while Hinds, Spencer Mounce and Brett Renfrow drove in two runs each.

FAYETTEVILLE 7, LAWRENCE (KAN.) FREE STATE 3

Charlie Graves' two-run double gave Fayetteville the lead for good, and the Bulldogs went on to claim a nonconference win at home.

Jude Rana walked to start the fourth, then Landon Holzhauer singled before Graves belted his two-out double to left and gave Fayetteville a 4-3 lead. Landon Schaefer added a solo home run in the fifth, then Chayse Dutile closed out the scoring with a two-run double in the fifth.

Graves finished with a pair of doubles while Blake Pennington pitched four innings to pick up the win.

Thursday's games

PREP BASEBALL

GREENWOOD 3-9, VAN BUREN 2-8

The Bulldogs earned the sweep with a come-from-behind win in the nightcap, erasing a 6-run deficit in 5A-West play.

Jaxon Cole singled home the winning run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to score Grant Karnes, who led off with an infield single before stealing second.

Greenwood scored six runs in the fifth inning on five hits to tie the game at 8-8.

The Bulldogs (10-3, 3-1) had seven straight batters reach base with Karnes, Brady Pettigrew, Cole and Mitchell all driving in runs with successive hits. Cole's single in the inning scored two runs and was followed by a double to deep left by Mitchell.

Braden Skaggs also had a base hit in the inning, and Brady Morgan and Ty Holt walked and scored in the inning.

Van Buren (9-5, 1-3) scored four runs in the first inning with run-scoring singles by Clark Seeger, Peyton Pschier and Austin Cain.

Van Buren scored an unearned run in the third inning and added a sacrifice fly by Tristan Ray for a 6-2 lead before going up 8-2 on a double by Ethan Bowen that scored Ian Rowe, and a base hit by Pschier that scored Bowen.

Karnes went the distance in the opening game and earned the win. Weston Wilcox started for Van Buren.

Karnes allowed just two hits and no unearned runs, walking one and fanning 10. Karnes how has 34 strikeouts in 23-2/3 innings this season.

Karnes drove in a run in Skaggs in the first inning with a single, Zack Zitzmann drove in Pettigrew, who had doubled, in the third inning, and Zitzmann scored on an error in the fifth inning for a 3-0 lead.

Van Buren plated two runs in the sixth inning. After needing just 60 pitches for the first five innings, Karnes threw 30 in the sixth inning with a pair of errors allowing Van Buren to score twice.

-- Leland Barclay

SOUTHSIDE 7, ALMA 5

Mason Howe and Will Hanesworth drove in two runs each as the Mavericks built a seven-run lead early in the nonconference win.

Southside opened with three runs in the first inning with Hanesworth doubling home Jackson Pruitt and Cayden Maness.

Southside added four runs in the top of the third with courtesy runner Isaac Gregory scoring on a passed ball, and two runs scored on a fielder's choice by Howe and an error. Gage Stewart made it 7-0 with a base hit to score Howe.

Colby Kimmons reached on error and scored Alma's first run in the home half of the third inning.

Michael Taylor's double scored Logan English and Kimmons, and Easton Daily's single scored Brayden Driscoll to cut Alma's deficit to 7-5.

Pruitt finished the win for Southside with a scoreless seventh inning, allowing a hit and a walk.

Gentry 15, Siloam Springs 13

Gentry put together a five-run second inning and a six-run fifth, then held off Siloam Springs for a nonconference victory.

The first outburst gave the Pioneers a 7-2 lead, then they went on to extend it to a 14-5 margin in the fifth. The Panthers, however, scored three runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth to make it a 14-13 game.

Riggs Harper had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and scored three runs for Gentry while Briar Mayberry drove in three runs and Bennett Roberts added a pair of RBI. Braxton Majors led Siloam Springs with four hits and five RBI, while Jacob Davis and Nolans Wills added two hits and two RBI apiece

Pea Ridge 5, Shiloh Christian 3

Pea Ridge scored four times in the second inning to take the lead, then held off Shiloh Christian to earn a 4A-1 Conference victory in Springdale.

Darrin Fletcher had a pair of hits and scored twice for the Blackhawks (8-5, 1-1) while Jake Ryals had a pair of hits and drove in a run. Landen Long threw a complete game and picked up the win as he allowed five hits and struck out four.

Alexander Salter drove in a pair of runs with a bases-loaded walk and an RBI single for Shiloh (5-4-1, 1-1), which had solo tallies in each of the final three innings, while A.J. Ylanan belted a solo home run.

Springdale Har-Ber 8, Ozark 1

Kaleb Ceola hit two home runs, including a sixth-inning grand slam, as Har-Ber extended its win streak to 11 games with a home nonconference win over Ozark.

Ceola broke a 1-1 tie with his solo home run in the fourth inning before the Wildcats erupted for six runs in the bottom of the sixth. Luke Cornelison hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Dylan Gibson, then Brady Smith was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded before Ceola belted his grand slam.

Rhett Richardson threw five innings and allowed a first-inning run on three hits while striking out five, while Gavin Moore finished and recorded the save. Caleb Smith had two hits for the Wildcats, while Ross Felder drove in Har-Ber's only other run in the third.

ROGERS 7, SECKMAN, MO. 0

Jake Taylor and two relievers combined on a three-hit shutout and Caleb Champion drove in two runs as Rogers defeated Seckman at Mountie Field.

Taylor threw four innings and allowed two hits with five strikeouts to pick up the win. Aidan Linson threw two hitless innings and Jonah Wilkerson threw the seventh to complete the shutout.

Rogers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first as Jacob Watson's single scored Champion, who drew a leadoff walk, and Reece Bariola's groundout allowed Jacob Watson to score. Champion added a sacrifice fly in the fifth before another run scored on an error, then the Mounties added two more in the sixth when an error on Bryson McIntosh's bunt attempt turned into an error.

Hudson Henagan finished with two of Rogers' six hits.

Bentonville West 10, Farmington 5

Jonathan Veira had a home run and drove in five runs to help West defeat Farmington in a nonconference game at the Wolverine Athletic Complex.

The Cardinals took an early 3-0 lead on Klayton Clark's sacrifice fly and Zane Schmitt's two-run double before the Wolverines responded with five runs in the bottom of the first. Levi Driggs had the go-ahead two-run single, then Cole Edmondson ended the outburst with a bases-loaded walk.

Veira, who had a sacrifice fly in the first, was hit by a pitch and scored on Jeremiah Jones' triple to make it a 6-3 game before Farmington cut it to 6-5 on Clark's RBI groundout and Cole Cantrell's RBI double. Veira then had his second sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third before his three-run home run closed out the scoring.

Greenland 17, West Fork 7

Greenland erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead and went on defeat rival West Fork in nonconference action at Greenland.

Brooks Baxendale and Hank Ramsey each had three hits and drove in a pair of runs for the Pirates, who erased a 6-4 deficit with the outburst. Brandon Vaughan put Greenland ahead for good when his two-run single broke a 6-6 deadlock, while Baxendale had an RBI single and Ramsey belted a two-run double.

Vaughan had two hits and two RBIs for the Pirates, as did Carter Jackson. Beau Clark had three hits for West Fork, while Colton Hungate drove in three runs.