Amid a reported sex trafficking investigation, Sean "Diddy" Combs has sold his majority stake in Revolt TV, according to TMZ. The buyer is currently anonymous but will make an announcement in coming weeks, TMZ said, noting that Revolt will remain Black-owned. A spokeswoman for Revolt did not respond to a request for comment on the reported sale. The network was started in 2013 by Combs as a home for Black culture. According to a Billboard magazine story at Revolt's launch, Combs poured "tens of millions" into the new business. Combs, 54, stepped down as chairman of Revolt in November. Revolt chief executive officer Detavio Samuels and Deon Graham, chief brand officer, are staying put for now, TMZ said. "There were a lot of doubters and naysayers" when Revolt started, Samuels, who took over Revolt in 2021, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last year. "I'm incredibly proud of what was built, what I inherited. We are now a profitable business anchored in hip-hop. Hip-hop is cross-cultural. Hip-hop is cross-generational. We sit in that pocket."

Taylor Swift's father will not be charged over a paparazzi photographer's claim that Scott Swift assaulted him on the Sydney waterfront hours after the pop singer's Australian tour ended last month. Photographer Ben McDonald claimed that one of Swift's security guards forced an umbrella into his face and camera and Scott Swift then punched him Feb. 27 at the Neutral Bay Wharf, where the father and daughter had just come ashore from a yacht. Taylor Swift's representatives responded by accusing members of the media of aggression during the interaction. Police began investigating the incident at the time and announced Wednesday that "no further police action" would be taken. "No offences were detected, and the investigation was concluded with no further police action required," said the statement from the New South Wales Police Force. More than 600,000 fans saw the Australian leg of her Eras Tour at seven Australian stadium concerts. Her tour shattered records when it reportedly surpassed $1 billion last year, and her film adaptation of the tour quickly took No. 1 at the box office and became the highest-grossing concert film to date.