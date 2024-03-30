Northern Ireland party leader resigns

LONDON -- Northern Ireland's finely balanced power-sharing arrangements were thrown into disarray Friday as the leader of the region's largest unionist party stepped down after being charged with sexual offenses.

Jeffrey Donaldson informed the Democratic Unionist Party that he was leaving his post due to the investigation and has been suspended from the party pending the outcome of the judicial process, the party said in a statement.

The announcement came after police in Northern Ireland said a 61-year-old man had been arrested and charged with nonrecent sexual offenses. A 57-year-old woman was charged with aiding and abetting additional offenses, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said. Both suspects are due in court on April 24.

British police generally don't identify suspects by name.

Donaldson, who has led the Democratic Unionist Party since 2021, is the most powerful figure in Northern Ireland's unionist movement, which seeks to maintain the region's historic ties to the United Kingdom.

Gavin Robinson, deputy leader of the party since June of last year and the member of Parliament for Belfast East, was named interim party leader.

Cyclone leaves 18 dead in Madagascar

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar -- A tropical cyclone that swept across Madagascar has killed 18 people and left four missing after making landfall on the north of the Indian Ocean island nation earlier this week, authorities said Friday.

The storm has also caused severe flooding that partly submerged entire villages, displaced or affected some 47,000 people and set off landslides that injured three people, the National Office for Disaster Management said.

Cyclone Gamane hit northern Madagascar on Wednesday and has now weakened considerably, leaving a trail of destruction behind it.

In the Diana and Sava regions in the north, bridges and roads were washed away and houses and rice fields were submerged. Residents paddled around their villages in canoes looking to help others trapped in their homes as the water level nearly reached the roofs of some buildings.

The cyclone red alert was lifted on Thursday morning after the worst part of the storm brought wind gusts of over 130 miles per hour.

Train hits bus in Cambodia; 45 injured

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia -- Forty-five people were injured, five of them critically, when a train crashed into the side of a bus at a rail crossing in northwestern Cambodia on Friday, police said.

Gen. Sar Theng, the police chief for Pursat province, said the crash in Krakor district occurred about 11 a.m. when the bus attempted to cross the tracks even though the oncoming train had loudly sounded its horn as it approached.

The train hit the middle of the bus, pushing it several yards, he said. The bus driver fled, leaving behind the injured passengers, who were aided by police and villagers and taken to hospitals for treatment, he added.

Sar Theng said there used to be a barrier at the crossing but it had broken and had not yet been replaced. He said there is a large sign posted on the road warning that there is a railroad crossing ahead and urging drivers to proceed slowly.

Sar Theng said all the bus passengers were Cambodians who had reportedly hired the vehicle for a visit to a mountain nature resort.

"The incident would not have happened if the driver was driving responsibly," he said, noting that when the train is approaching populated areas and road junctions, its engineer will sound his horn to alert people to stay away from the tracks.

Tajikistan detains 9 in Moscow attack

MOSCOW -- Nine people have been detained by Tajikistan's state security service over suspected contact with the perpetrators of last week's attack by gunmen on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed 144 people, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said Friday.

"Nine residents of the Vakhdat district were detained for contact with the persons who committed the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall on March 22," the agency reported, citing information from an unnamed source in Tajikistan's special services, who said that Russian security forces were also involved in the operation to detain the suspects. Vakhdat lies east of the Tajik capital, Dushanbe.

Those detained are also suspected of having connections with the Islamic State group, according to RIA Novosti.

A Moscow court also ruled Friday that another suspect in the deadly concert hall attack -- Lutfulloi Nazrimad -- should be held in custody until at least May 22, pending investigation and trial. Russian independent news site Mediazona cited Nazrimad as saying in court that he was born in Tajikistan.

Nazrimad is the ninth suspect to face court.

The death toll from the raid continues to rise, with the number of deaths increasing to 144 on Friday when a severely injured victim died in a hospital, according to Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.



