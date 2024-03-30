GOLF

Green in front at LPGA

Hannah Green birdied the final six holes for a career-low 11-under 61 on Friday in the LPGA Tour Ford Championship in Gilbert, Ariz., giving her a one-shot lead going into the weekend. Increased wind did little to slow the low scoring in the inaugural event at Seville Golf and Country Club, with 20 players shooting 67 or better and a cut line of 5 under -- tied for lowest in LPGA history. Green set the standard at 14-under 130 after making 11 birdies, tied for second-most ever behind Annika Sorenstam's 13 during her historic 59 in 2001. Sarah Schmezel had a bogey-free 63 to match Peiyun Chien (65) at 13 under. Azahara Munoz (68) and Hyo Joo Kim (67) were 12 under. Yuka Saso shot a bogey-free 63 that included two runs of four consecutive birdies. She was 11 under. Lydia Ko is tied with her and three others following a bogey-free 64. Lexi Thompson moved into contention with a second-round 65. She was among 12 players at 10 under. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis is tied for 28th place and is at 8-under for the tournament. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) finished at 1-over overall.

Two share Galleri lead

Alex Cejka and Retief Goosen both posted first-round scores of 6-under 66s to share the lead at the Champion Tour's Galleri Classic in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Billy Andrade is one shot in back of the leaders at 5-under 67. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 2-over 74. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) posted a 3-over 75.

TENNIS

Sinner dominates in Miami

Jannik Sinner is starting to dominate. Sinner overwhelmed third-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-2 on Friday in the semifinals of the Miami Open. The second-seeded Sinner, rock-solid with his firecracker forehand, became the first man to reach back-to-back Miami Open finals since John Isner (2018-2019). In last year's Miami final, Medvedev prevailed over Sinner at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins. This time, Medvedev's three games tied his career low for wins in a match. Sinner began his revenge against Medvedev by beating him in the Australian Open final in January, rallying from two sets down, and setting the stage for a wonderful 2024 campaign.

FOOTBALL

Jets trade for edge rusher

The New York Jets have acquired two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional third-round pick in 2026, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Friday. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn't been announced, said the pick would become a second-rounder if Reddick plays 67.5% of the defensive snaps and gets 10 sacks in 2024. Reddick, a first-round pick by Arizona in 2017, has recorded double-digit sacks in four consecutive seasons, including 27 over the past two years with the Eagles.

Dolphins, RB reach deal

Raheem Mostert agreed to a contract extension with the Dolphins that will keep the running back in Miami through the 2025 season, his agent, Brett Tessler, announced Friday. Mostert, 31, is coming off the best season of his nine-year NFL career, making his first Pro Bowl after rushing for a career-high 1,012 yards with a Dolphins franchise record 21 total touchdowns, three more than receiver Mark Clayton in 1984. His new contract is worth up to $9.075 million, NFL Network reported. Mostert led Miami in rushing in 2022 with 891 yards. In 2023, Mostert became the Dolphins' first 1,000-yard rusher since Jay Ajayi had 1,272 in 2016. He's also the first player to rush for 1,000 yards in his 30s since Adrian Peterson ran for 1,042 with Washington in 2018 at age 33.

BASKETBALL

Season over for Kings' guard

Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter will miss the rest of the season with a left shoulder injury, Coach Mike Brown confirmed on Friday. Huerter plans to undergo left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum that he sustained on March 18 after taking contact from Memphis' Desmond Bane on a drive to the basket. He dislocated his left shoulder on the play and had missed the last five games. The 25-year-old has been averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season, and has started 59 games. Brown left open the possibility that Huerter might return in time if the Kings make a deep playoff run, and said Huerter will remain around the team and stay engaged.

BASEBALL

Yankees add pitcher

The New York Yankees acquired right-hander JT Brubaker and international bonus pool allotment from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday for a player to be named. Brubaker, Pittsburgh's opening-day starter in 2022, missed last season after Tommy John surgery on April 12 with Dr. Keith Meister. Brubaker agreed in January to a one-year deal for $2,275,000 and was put on the 60-day injured list on Feb. 19. Brubaker, 30, went 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA in 28 appearances with the Pirates in 2022. He set career highs with 28 starts, 144 innings and 147 strikeouts.

Former Clemson OF dies at 29

Reed Rohlman, a former Clemson all-Atlantic Coast Conference outfielder who was drafted in the 35th round by Kansas City and played three years in the Royals organization, has died in Florida, his former school said Friday. He was 29. No cause of death was given for Rohlman, who played for Clemson from 2014-17. The school said he died Wednesday. Rohlman, from Moore, S.C., was a career .329 hitter in 187 games at Clemson. He also had 59 doubles, 11 home runs, 135 RBI and scored 127 runs and was twice named as an all-ACC team selection. In 2015, Rohlman finished third in ACC batting average after hitting .356. He was part of the Clemson's ACC Tournament championship club in 2016. Rohlman played three seasons of minor league ball, batting .261 in 251 career games.