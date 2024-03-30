On this Easter weekend, I wish I could talk directly to the people with the money. I mean the owners of mega-corporations, the high paid executives who manage them and the heads of well-endowed foundations responsible for distributing some small portion of the vast wealth that has accrued to those...
Faith Matters
OPINION | Clint Schnekloth: Just as Christ trusted us to continue his ministry, the wealthy should trust nonprofits and low-wage workers to spend donated funds wisely
Wealthy should trust beneficiaries
Today at 1:00 a.m.