Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:05 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 6-10 (60%)

MEET 136-453 (30.1%)

LEE'S LOCK Bonaqua in the fifth

BEST BET Clear the Air in the sixth

LONG SHOT Turquoise Blue in the second

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice***plenty to like

**things to like*educated guess

1 Purse $150,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

ETHEREAL ROAD** finished a clear second in a similar field earlier in the month, and he has a consistently competitive local record, and he also drew a favorable post. LIFE IS HARD has sprinted competitively in his past two races at this condition, and he does have proven route ability. ESCAPOLOGIST is back in an optional claimer following a sixth-place finish in the Grade III Razorback Handicap.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Ethereal RoadBejaranoMoquett5-2

6 Life Is HardVazquezDiVito6-1

7 EscapologistBHernandezMcPeek3-1

5 Can't Hush ThisEsquivelMorse9-2

2 U.S. ArmyTorresDavis4-1

4 Pats PropertyDe La CruzHaran5-1

3 Accidental HeroBarbosaJewell15-1

2 Purse $120,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

TURQUOISE BLUE** was bet down in his career debut but showed little in a 10th-place finish, but he has continued to train well for winning connections and may be able to strike the front stretching out to a two-turn distance. TASK has finished with energy in three consecutive second-place sprint finishes, and he is bred to carry his speed this far. BURLSWORTH has raced close to the lead in a pair of useful sprint races, and he is dropping into restricted company and may lead these past every pole.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Turquoise BlueGaffalioneSharp6-1

3 TaskTorresWitt3-1

1 BurlsworthBejaranoMoquett5-2

4 BradfordAsmussenAsmussen8-1

6 Outlaw RunZimmermanCline10-1

9 Secret StrategyChuanChleborad8-1

7 Empyreal ShadowFuentesVillafranco12-1

8 CrabtreeBarbosaMoquett15-1

11 Young JonesboroDe La CruzHornsby20-1

5 Pearcy RoadWalesRiecken12-1

10 Bet All the GoldCastilloSoto20-1

3 Purse $120,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

JESTER SANG** had to overcome a slow start when beaten four lengths in his first race, and he had a sharp subsequent breeze and is likely sitting on an improved performance. COACH JIMI D raced close to the lead when second best in his return from vacation, and he figures to be a more fit runner. HANDSOME HERB raced competitively in two races as a juvenile in Kentucky, and he sports swift breezes and the leading rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Jester SangBejaranoRobertson8-1

8 Coach Jimi DArrietaDiVito2-1

3 Handsome HerbTorresAsmussen5-2

5 Run Jalen RunGaffalioneSharp3-1

6 Gould's GoldBHernandezMcPeek10-1

2 BrownstoneAsmussenAsmussen10-1

4 Texas SplurgeVazquezMorse15-1

7 Wants N NeedsEsquivelMorse20-1

1 Strait RushJuarezLukas20-1

4 Purse $80,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $75,000

STRAVA*** is taking a drop in class following a photo-finish loss, and he possesses route speed and represents winning connections. ALEJANDRO was a clear winner when last dropped into a claiming race, and he drew inside following a competitive third-place finish. TAPSASIONAL contested the pace from gate to wire in a vastly improved second-place finish just two weeks ago.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 StravaSantanaCasse2-1

2 AlejandroFuentesAsmussen7-2

8 TapsasionalBealmearStuart9-2

4 Trident HitGaffalioneMoquett5-1

3 Dash AttackBHernandezMcPeek4-1

1 Expensive CutBejaranoMorse8-1

7 Tahoe RunArrietaRobertson20-1

6 MowinsBarbosaLauer30-1

5 Purse $120,000, 1 mile, 3-year-old fillies, maiden special weight

BONAQUA**** was beaten a nose in her two-turn debut at Santa Anita, and the beaten odds-on favorite hails from the powerful stable of trainer Bob Baffert. WHO'S TICKET has worked well since racing close to the lead in a fourth-place route effort, and she drew inside and may be ready for a peak effort in the third start of her career. TAP THE CHAMPAGNE finished a slightly troubled third as a post-time favorite last month, and the improving filly picks up one of the country's best riders.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 BonaquaJJHernandezBaffert6-5

1 Who's TicketGaffalioneAsmussen5-1

3 Tap the ChampagnePratMatejka3-1

8 Happy TalkAsmussenLukas7-2

7 Under the PalmsBHernandezMcPeek15-1

6 VinobelloVazquezMott20-1

5 XenaSantanaAsmussen20-1

4 Defining JoyEsquivelMcPeek20-1

6 Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

CLEAR THE AIR**** was narrowly defeated while nearly six lengths clear of the third-place finisher in his local debut. Moreover, he has been consistently good since focusing exclusively on sprint races. BOURBON BASH has finished in the money in five consecutive races, and he has continued to train forwardly for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas. SHOPPER'S REVENGE has not raced in 10 months, but he kept good company as a 3-year-old and appears to be working smartly at Fair Grounds.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Clear the AirVazquezWalden7-5

4 Bourbon BashAsmussenLukas5-2

1 Shopper's RevengeTorresAsmussen3-1

7 JuilliardFuentesHobby6-1

3 Late Nite RadioZimmermanCaster15-1

6 I'm Wide AwakeDe La CruzHaran15-1

8 Rocking RocketBealmearStuart20-1

2 Flying HoudiniCastilloWest30-1

7 Purse $120,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

AK SAR BEN DERBY** broke slowly and raced wide in a deceptively good fourth-place debut, and he is stretching out for a red-hot stable and is also treated with the bleeder medication Lasix for the first time. MILITANT rallied to third in an encouraging two-turn debut March 7, and he drew an improved post and may also benefit from a positive rider change. MO EL GRANDE has finished well in both of his sprint races, and he is bred top and bottom to improve at route distances.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Ak Sar Ben DerbySantanaOrtiz4-1

1 MilitantPratCox9-5

4 Mo El GrandeEsquivelMorse8-1

2 DjangoVazquezMcPeek9-2

3 Riyadh MoonAsmussenAsmussen6-1

5 Elko CountyBHernandezMcPeek8-1

7 Tell 'Em I'm CominHarrCline15-1

6 Daily GrindJuarezLukas20-1

10 StronsinoTorresAsmussen20-1

9 P J's SongFuentesSchultz20-1

8 Purse $150,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

CAPTIVATING BOY** set an honest pace and held on well when finishing a clear second in his first try around two turns, and he should benefit from the route experience. MEDIA MOGUL has finished in the money in all three sprint races at the meeting, and he finished second in his only previous two-turn race last season at Remington. SUN THUNDER has finished in the money as the post-time favorite in all four starts at the meeting, and he appears too talented to remain at this level for much longer.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Captivating BoyEsquivelMorey3-1

4 Media MogulTorresCaster8-1

10 Sun ThunderVazquezMcPeek7-2

6 Prove WorthySantanaCasse5-1

1 King RussellBejaranoMoquett4-1

7 Underhill's TabGaffalioneMedina8-1

2 Ten Days LaterBHernandezMcPeek12-1

12 Elusive TargetPratSharp20-1

8 InexorableAsmussenAsmussen20-1

3 Doctor NashMoralesAmoss20-1

11 Nip N TuckBarbosaContreras30-1

9 Long CrowArrietaShorter30-1

9 The Oaklawn Mile. Grade III. Purse $500,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up

MIDNIGHT RISING** has easily won consecutive allowance races, and he is a different animal on dirt surfaces and may be sharp enough to take on and defeat graded rivals. DENINGTON is a multiple graded stake-placed colt who will appreciate moving from a wet to fast racing surface. SILVER PROSPECTOR appears to be in the best form of the three millionaires running in this graded stake.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Midnight RisingEsquivelBlair7-2

2 DeningtonBHernandezMcPeek5-2

8 Silver ProspectorAsmussenAsmussen3-1

5 Necker IslandBejaranoHartman8-1

7 Frosted GraceVazquezMaker4-1

3 Logical MythArrietaDavis12-1

6 Last SamuraiEramiaMilligan15-1

1 Nautical StarTorresHartman12-1

10 The Matron. Purse $250,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

DADDYSRUBY** carried her speed seven furlongs when winning the Grace I LaBrea in December at Santa Anita, and the exceptionally quick filly is racing with blinkers for the first time. LEELOO easily defeated second-level allowance runners at Aqueduct, and her recent Beyer figures are fastest in this field. ZEITLOS has finished well during a current three-race winning streak, which includes a sharp victory in the Carousel.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 DaddysrubyPratMiller5-2

5 LeelooJJHernandezCorreas3-1

6 ZeitlosGaffalioneAsmussen7-2

7 Royal SpaSantanaBrisset8-1

4 Mucho Macho GirlBHernandezStewart8-1

10 Hoosier PhillyMoralesAmoss15-1

9 American BandDe La CruzHaran15-1

1 Backyard MoneyJuarezLukas15-1

2 TraverseTorresMott15-1

3 ChandanaBejaranoMorse20-1

11 The Fantasy. Grade III. Purse $750,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-old fillies

MY MANE SQUEEZE** has dominated New York-bred stake rivals in three consecutive races at Aqueduct, and she has earned the fastest Beyer figures and drew an advantageous post. THORPEDO ANNA won her first two races last season before a runner-up finish as the chalk in the Grade II Golden Rod at Churchill. LEMON MUFFIN impressively drew off to an emphatic victory in the Grade III Honeybee, and she may hold a home court advantage.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 My Mane SqueezePratMaker3-1

12 Thorpedo AnnaBHernandezMcPeek7-2

11 Lemon MuffinAsmussenLukas9-2

8 West OmahaGaffalioneCox4-1

5 Where's My RingArrietaBrinkerhoff6-1

4 All Things GoBowenPuhich10-1

6 Ba Dee YahMoralesAmoss12-1

10 Tapit JenallieEsquivelMiligan15-1

3 Midshipman's DanceVazquezDiodoro20-1

2 In Just My HeelsBejaranoMoquett30-1

9 Candy AisleSantanaFincher30-1

7 RechargeTorresAsmussen30-1

13 Purse $150,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

THESTRAL** suffered a tough-luck defeat only two races back at Fair Grounds, and she caught a muddy track and returned too fast as an excuse for her most recent race. ABSINTHE showed talent at Saratoga and in Kentucky last season, and the son of champion Gun Runner sports several swift breezes leading up to her 2024 debut. LET'S DUET has rallied from far back in four consecutive third-place finishes.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 ThestralMoralesAmoss4-1

5 AbsintheAsmussenAsmussen5-2

6 Let's DuetBHernandezMcPeek9-2

3 Wildwood ByeArrietaBecker5-1

8 Malibu SmartBejaranoHartman8-1

4 Blame DayTorresCalhoun8-1

2 Sister KissesChuanGarcia12-1

13 HuntleighArrietaCalhoun15-1

12 Faith AloneEramiaOffolter20-1

9 XylophoneBaileyMcBride20-1

7 Key to SuccessBowenPuhl30-1

11 Marshside MamaFuentesAnderson30-1

1 EsmeEsquivelKing30-1