BASEBALL

CONWAY 8, JONESBORO 0 Max Holland had two hits to lead Conway (9-7, 3-1 6A-Central) over the Golden Hurricane. Drake Naylor, Owen Davenport and Wesley Tapp combined for a one-hitter for the Wampus Cats.

COTTER 6, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 2 Ty Tilton struck out 6 and allowed 4 hits in 7 innings as Cotter (8-3, 4-1 2A-1) remained tied atop the conference. Tilton was 2 for 4 at the plate, while Cole Tilton went 2 for 3 for the Warriors. Noah Cantrall smashed a home run for Yellville-Summit (3-7, 2-4).

MAUMELLE 4, LONOKE 0 Alan Timmons had two hits and two runs scored for Maumelle (8-4), which took down the defending Class 4A champions. Peyton Lee drove in two runs, and both Blaize Ward and Chandler Eubanks combined to allow two hits for the Hornets.

SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 9, IZARD COUNTY 1 Kai Nichols was 2 for 4 with 2 runs batted in to lead South Side Bee Branch (11-3, 7-0 2A-2) to its ninth straight win. Haze Hulse drove in two runs for the Hornets. Nichols also struck out 4 and gave up 3 hits in 7 innings. Xander McCandlis had two hits for Izard County (5-3, 2-3).

SOFTBALL

BENTONVILLE 1, MAUMELLE 0 Kylee Wyman drove in a run in the first inning for Bentonville (9-4), which held on during the River City Rumble Tournament in Van Buren. Ryann Sanders struck out seven in five innings for the Lady Tigers, who dropped a 4-3 decision to Quitman (8-4) in the second game. Wyman had three hits. Paislee Davis batted in two runs for the Lady Bulldogs.

HACKETT 10, LAVACA 0 Makenzie Freeman pitched her second perfect game of the season for Hackett (12-3), winners of three games in a row. Freeman struck out eight for the Lady Hornets, who also got two hits from Michaelyn Freeman.

LINCOLN 24-26, BERGMAN 0-0 Brinkley Moreton pitched a perfect game in the opener, and Amber Bryant did the same in the nightcap as Lincoln (11-7, 6-0 3A-1) dominated.

ROGERS 8, PRAIRIE GROVE 0 Talyn Jackson was 2 for 2 with 4 runs batted in to give Rogers (11-1) a victory in its first game at the River City Rumble Tournament in Van Buren. Dahana Tuomala had three hits and drove in two runs, and Raylee Wagner scored twice for the Lady Mounties. Later in the day, Tuomala went 3 for 3 in Rogers' 3-0 win over Baptist Prep.

SHERIDAN 6, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 0 Skylar Sterritt had two hits, 2 steals and 2 runs scored for Sheridan (11-0, 5-0 5A-South), which stayed perfect on the year.

VIOLA 22, NORFORK 0 Emily Martin's two-run home run in the first inning staked Viola (5-2, 2-2 1A-2) to an eventual blowout. Haylee Crotts and Addison Luther both had two hits, with Luther also driving in three runs for the Lady Longhorns. Cheyenne Newberry, Audrey Newberry and Ramah Brison also scored three times each in the victory.

WOODLAWN 16, OUACHITA 0 Karsyn Chastain pitched a complete-game shutout for Woodlawn (10-4, 1-0 2A-8) against the Lady Warriors. The sophomore struck out five and gave up two hits while walking none for the Lady Bears. Kendall Tooke was 2 for 3 with a home run and 3 runs batted in during the victory.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

BASEBALL

GOSNELL 7, RIVERCREST 1 Trent Middleton gave up 4 hits and recorded 8 strikeouts in 7 full innings to push Gosnell (13-2, 7-0 3A-3) to its second consecutive win.

McCRORY 6, HAZEN 0 Will Rushing struck out 19 in a dominant effort to ignite McCrory (6-0, 3-0 2A-6) to its sixth win in a row.

PANGBURN 13, NEWPORT 3 Cade Rolland had two hits and three runs batted in a blistering effort for Pangburn (5-5). Iann Dunn added two hits and two RBI, and Xander Kane scored three times for the Tigers. Kane also lasted 5 innings on the mound, giving up 5 hits and 3 runs while striking out 7. Jake Keedy was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI for Newport (8-6).

RECTOR 6, EAST POINSETT COUNTY 5 Hayden Vavak threw a runner out at a home plate to end the game as Rector (10-0, 7-0 2A-3) survived. Vavak also had two hits while Drew Henderson drove in two runs for the Cougars. Ashton Scott got the win after yielding 1 hit and 1 earned run in 6 innings. He also had eight strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

ATKINS 10, LAMAR 1 Libby May scattered six hits over seven innings for Atkins (10-0, 3-0 3A-5), which remained unbeaten. May, Makinley Coffman, Addison Flory and Azzy Ketchum all had two hits for the Lady Red Devils. Ketchum drove in three runs as well. Kori Sanders ended 2 for 3 for Lamar (4-2, 1-0).

CABOT 11, BEEBE 1 Emily Titus and Payton Nicholson both cranked home runs for Cabot (11-2), which had lost two straight games before defeating the Lady Badgers in a nonconference matchup.

CAVE CITY 4, CEDAR RIDGE 3 A.J. Koch's drove in the winning run as Cave City (4-6) put an end to a two-game losing streak by knocking off the Lady Timberwolves.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 20, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 5 Kayla Myers went 3 for 4 with 4 runs scored and 2 runs driven in as Central Arkansas Christian (1-1, 1-0 2A-5) opened up conference action with a win. She also recorded four strikeouts in two innings on the mound for the Lady Mustangs.

CONCORD 5, MARSHALL 1 Laiken Cornett went 2 for 4 with 2 runs batted in a tough win for Concord (9-0). Cornett recorded 10 strikeouts as well for the Lady Pirates. Audrey Blair went 3 for 3 with 2 doubles for Marshall (2-7). She also had seven strikeouts on the hill.

DEWITT 19, CROSS COUNTY 0 Harley Grammer hit for the cycle to carry DeWitt (6-2) to an easy victory. The freshman singled in the fourth inning and doubled two innings later before notching a triple and home run in a huge seventh for the Lady Dragons, winners of six straight games.

HEBER SPRINGS 12, PANGBURN 1 (5) Addison Hudspeth finished 3 for 4 with 2 runs batted in a demolition for Heber Springs (9-1). Taylor Parker, Rylee Birmingham and Mya Foster all had two hits for the Lady Panthers, with Foster chiming in with three RBI. Parker also tossed a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

LAKE HAMILTON 11, EL DORADO 1 Reese Lackey ripped a two-run home run as Lake Hamilton (7-5, 7-1 5A-South) followed up Tuesday's upset over defending Class 5A champ Benton with a 10-run rout. Delaney Loyd had a home run for El Dorado (2-7, 2-6), which has dropped its last five games.

MALVERN 13, MAGNOLIA 0 A monster game from Kendall Watson sent Malvern (8-2, 6-0 4A-7) to a blowout. The sophomore went 3 for 3, including a towering grand slam, and drove in 7 runs for the Lady Leopards. Watson also allowed 1 hit and struck out 6 in 5 innings during the victory.

MAYFLOWER 12, NORTH LITTLE ROCK 1 (5) Ruby Ott was 3 for 4 with 3 runs batted in to lead Mayflower (11-4) to a run-rule win over the Lady Charging Wildcats. Ott also struck out five in five innings for the Lady Eagles, who've won nine straight games. Tori Barksdale had three hits and 4 RBI, and Alyssa Haggins chipped in with two hits for Mayflower. Mychal Duvall contributed two RBI as well. Aubrey Kimmons scored the lone run for North Little Rock (3-7).

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 8, IZARD COUNTY 5 Ally Mendoza and Jenna Jobe both had three hits to spark Mount Vernon-Enola (2-2, 2-2 2A-2). Ashleigh Sprague and A.J. Person added two hits each for the Lady Warhawks. Aislin Olive struck out 8 and walked 3 in 7 innings for the winners. Quinn Johnson had two hits, including a solo home run, for Izard County (3-3, 2-2).

RIVERSIDE 10, GOSNELL 0 Riverside (9-0) won its ninth consecutive game, thanks to a pair of home runs from Annalee Qualls, by shutting out the Lady Pirates.

SLOAN-HENDRIX 14, WEST MEMPHIS 8 Lauren Jones went 4 for 4 with 5 runs batted in to lead Sloan-Hendrix (3-9) over the Lady Blue Devils. Jones had a two-run home run while Cadee Johnson added a three-run shot for the Lady Greyhounds.

TAYLOR 15, HERMITAGE 0 Heidi May blasted three home runs as Taylor (9-2, 4-0 1A-8) whipped the Lady Hermits. Ayla Buford also had a home run for the Lady Tigers.

WONDERVIEW 10, SACRED HEART 7 (10) Alexis Gangluff, Anna Ford and Autumn Beck all had three hits and one run batted in apiece to help Wonderview (1-3, 1-0 1A-4) outslug its opponents. Allee Duvall finished with two hits for the Lady Daredevils, who got 15 strikeouts from Beck, too. Kambree Cooper and Hailey Larson registered two hits each for Sacred Heart (1-2, 1-1).