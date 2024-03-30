High school
Friday's scores
Baseball
Batesville 12, Mountain Home 4
Bryant 7, Little Rock Southwest 5
Cabot 11, Little Rock Central 1
Carlisle 11, England 1
Clinton 10, Bergman 0
Conway 8, Jonesboro 0
Cotter 6, Yellville-Summit 2
Fayetteville 7, Lawrence (Kan.) Free State 3
Flippin 16, Marshall 1
Glen Rose 9, Prescott 4
Gravette 16, Gentry 3
Hackett 6, Pocola, Okla. 2
Hackett 11, Roland, Okla. 4
Hector 12, Jasper 1
Highland 11, Midland 1
Jonesboro Westside 6, Harrisburg 4
Lavaca 10, County Line 0
Marion 10, Brookland 0
Maumelle 4, Lonoke 0
Nemo Vista 11, Guy-Perkins 1
Pangburn 17, Heber Springs 2
Parkers Chapel 7, Junction City 2
Prairie Grove 12, Farmington 11
Rison 16, Drew Central 7
Riverside 1, Cross County 0
Rogers 5, Greenwood 0
Rogers Heritage 12, Seckman, Mo. 0
Sloan-Hendrix 7, Quitman 1
South Side Bee Branch 9, Izard County 1
Tuckerman 14, Bald Knob 9
Two Rivers 15, Western Yell County 0
Waldron 13, Fountain Lake 10
West Side Greers Ferry 6, Hillcrest 5
Woodlawn 7, Ouachita 3
Softball
Ashdown 4, De Queen 0
Beebe 14, Midland 0
Bentonville 1, Maumelle 0
Bigelow 9, Dover 6
Brookland 6, Marion 5
Bryant 7, Siegel, Tenn. 1
Buffalo Island Central 16, Marmaduke 0
Cabot 15, Little Rock Central 0
Carlisle 11, England 0
Centerpoint 12, Jessieville 1
Conway 16, Jonesboro 0
DeWitt 7, Smackover 3
East Poinsett County 14, Rector 8
Fouke 8, Genoa Central 5
Glen Rose 8, Prescott 7
Green Forest 20, Omaha 4
Greenwood 9, Vilonia 8
Greenwood 1, Pea Ridge 0
Hackett 10, Lavaca 0
Harrison 5, Valley Springs 4
Hector 20, Jasper 0
Horatio 21, Dierks 0
Izard County 5, South Side Bee Branch 2
Johnson County Westside 15, Mulberry 0
Junction City 10, Parkers Chapel 9
Lamar 7, Booneville 5
Lincoln 24-26, Bergman 0-0
Mayflower 18, Maumelle Charter 0
Mount Ida 17, Nevada 5
Pea Ridge 5, Mena 0
Perryville 4, Clinton 2
Quitman 8, Alma 1
Quitman 4, Bentonville 3
Riverside 7-11, Cross County 1-0
Rogers 8, Prairie Grove 0
Rogers 3, Baptist Prep 0
Searcy 2, Rivercrest 1
Sheridan 6, Hot Springs Lakeside 0
Chattanooga (Tenn.) Silverdale 3, Bryant 0
Springdale 15, Elkins 0
Tuckerman 15, Sloan-Hendrix 0
Two Rivers 9, Western Yell County 0
Valley View 11, Baptist Prep 2
Valley View 8, Prairie Grove 5
Viola 22, Norfork 0
White County Central 12, Riverview 2
Woodlawn 16, Ouachita 0
Soccer
Girls
Bryant 12, Little Rock Southwest 0
Cabot 1, Little Rock Central 0
Conway 4, Jonesboro 1
Harding Academy 9, Jonesboro Westside 0
Riverview 17, Mountain View 0
Boys
Batesville 5, Marion 0
Bryant 3, Little Rock Southwest 0
Cabot 2, Little Rock Central 1
Harding Academy 5, Jonesboro Westside 0
Mountain View 2, Riverview 2, tie