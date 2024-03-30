Scores

Today at 1:49 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

High school

Friday's scores

Baseball

Batesville 12, Mountain Home 4

Bryant 7, Little Rock Southwest 5

Cabot 11, Little Rock Central 1

Carlisle 11, England 1

Clinton 10, Bergman 0

Conway 8, Jonesboro 0

Cotter 6, Yellville-Summit 2

Fayetteville 7, Lawrence (Kan.) Free State 3

Flippin 16, Marshall 1

Glen Rose 9, Prescott 4

Gravette 16, Gentry 3

Hackett 6, Pocola, Okla. 2

Hackett 11, Roland, Okla. 4

Hector 12, Jasper 1

Highland 11, Midland 1

Jonesboro Westside 6, Harrisburg 4

Lavaca 10, County Line 0

Marion 10, Brookland 0

Maumelle 4, Lonoke 0

Nemo Vista 11, Guy-Perkins 1

Pangburn 17, Heber Springs 2

Parkers Chapel 7, Junction City 2

Prairie Grove 12, Farmington 11

Rison 16, Drew Central 7

Riverside 1, Cross County 0

Rogers 5, Greenwood 0

Rogers Heritage 12, Seckman, Mo. 0

Sloan-Hendrix 7, Quitman 1

South Side Bee Branch 9, Izard County 1

Tuckerman 14, Bald Knob 9

Two Rivers 15, Western Yell County 0

Waldron 13, Fountain Lake 10

West Side Greers Ferry 6, Hillcrest 5

Woodlawn 7, Ouachita 3

Softball

Ashdown 4, De Queen 0

Beebe 14, Midland 0

Bentonville 1, Maumelle 0

Bigelow 9, Dover 6

Brookland 6, Marion 5

Bryant 7, Siegel, Tenn. 1

Buffalo Island Central 16, Marmaduke 0

Cabot 15, Little Rock Central 0

Carlisle 11, England 0

Centerpoint 12, Jessieville 1

Conway 16, Jonesboro 0

DeWitt 7, Smackover 3

East Poinsett County 14, Rector 8

Fouke 8, Genoa Central 5

Glen Rose 8, Prescott 7

Green Forest 20, Omaha 4

Greenwood 9, Vilonia 8

Greenwood 1, Pea Ridge 0

Hackett 10, Lavaca 0

Harrison 5, Valley Springs 4

Hector 20, Jasper 0

Horatio 21, Dierks 0

Izard County 5, South Side Bee Branch 2

Johnson County Westside 15, Mulberry 0

Junction City 10, Parkers Chapel 9

Lamar 7, Booneville 5

Lincoln 24-26, Bergman 0-0

Mayflower 18, Maumelle Charter 0

Mount Ida 17, Nevada 5

Pea Ridge 5, Mena 0

Perryville 4, Clinton 2

Quitman 8, Alma 1

Quitman 4, Bentonville 3

Riverside 7-11, Cross County 1-0

Rogers 8, Prairie Grove 0

Rogers 3, Baptist Prep 0

Searcy 2, Rivercrest 1

Sheridan 6, Hot Springs Lakeside 0

Chattanooga (Tenn.) Silverdale 3, Bryant 0

Springdale 15, Elkins 0

Tuckerman 15, Sloan-Hendrix 0

Two Rivers 9, Western Yell County 0

Valley View 11, Baptist Prep 2

Valley View 8, Prairie Grove 5

Viola 22, Norfork 0

White County Central 12, Riverview 2

Woodlawn 16, Ouachita 0

Soccer

Girls

Bryant 12, Little Rock Southwest 0

Cabot 1, Little Rock Central 0

Conway 4, Jonesboro 1

Harding Academy 9, Jonesboro Westside 0

Riverview 17, Mountain View 0

Boys

Batesville 5, Marion 0

Bryant 3, Little Rock Southwest 0

Cabot 2, Little Rock Central 1

Harding Academy 5, Jonesboro Westside 0

Mountain View 2, Riverview 2, tie

