SWAC BASEBALL

UAPB 29, ALCORN STATE 3 (7)

A 23-hit attack allowed the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to emphatically put a stop to its nine-game losing streak Friday at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

UAPB (10-17, 1-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference) scored 6 runs in the second inning, 8 in the fifth and 10 in the sixth. The 26-run victory was the Golden Lions' largest winning margin since they beat Arkansas Baptist 30-2 on Feb. 25.

Gavin Terry and Darrius Brown each had four hits for UAPB, which also used a noteworthy outing from pitcher Jacob Ehling to dispatch Alcorn State (2-17, 1-6) less than 24 hours after dropping an 8-7, 10-inning decision to the Braves. Edwin DeLaCruz finished with three hits while Jalyn Williams, Brandon Simon, Trinidad DeLaGarza and Jose Rubalcava all notched two hits. Rubalcave and Terry also drove in three runs apiece, and Williams scored on four separate occasions.

Ehling (3-3) gave up 8 hits and struck out 4 in 7 innings for the Golden Lions.

Ben Martin and Garrett Palladino both had two hits for Alcorn State, which was within 7-3 at the midway point of the third until UAPB scored 21 unanswered runs.