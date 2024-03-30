SWAC SOFTBALL UAPB 4, GRAMBLING STATE 1

SWAC

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 4, GRAMBLING STATE 1

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff scored a pair of runs in each of the first two innings to run past Grambling State and take the opener of their three-game series at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

Amari Broughton drove in three runs, including the first one off a single in the first inning, for UAPB (13-12, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which won for the seventh time in eight games. Kaitlyn Neely added a run-scoring single three batters later to give the Golden Lions a 2-0 lead.

Broughton pushed across two more runs in the second inning to increase UAPB's lead to 4-0 before Grambling State (10-19, 2-7) avoided the shutout in the top of the sixth when Kamryn Broussard scored when Sherrell Matthews was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Kayla Adams gave up 4 hits and struck out 16 in 7 innings to win her ninth game of the season for the Golden Lions. Tyrah Elerby was 2 for 2 with 2 runs scored to lead UAPB at the plate.

ASUN

Central Arkansas 9-5, Stetson 1-0

The University of Central Arkansas opened its Friday doubleheader at Farris Field in Conway with a run-rule victory over Stetson.

Through four innings UCA and Stetson were tied 1-1 after a Morgan Nelson home run in the second inning was matched by a Hatters run on a fielder's choice.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, UCA (12-21, 4-4 ASUN) sent 11 batters to the plate. Nine of those at-bats resulted in hits, including two hits each for Kennedy Fisher and Kylie Griffin, whose double to the center field wall scored Fisher for the walk-off win.

In the second game, starting pitcher Julia Petty (5-9) held Stetson (12-22, 3-5) to 7 hits and 1 walk with 5 strikeouts during her 7-inning complete game.

Gracie St. Hilaire and Tremere Harris each had two hits for the Bears.