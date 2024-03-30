TEXAS 69, GONZAGA 47

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Aaliyah Moore had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists, Shaylee Gonzales added 15 points, and top-seeded Texas used a smothering defense to roll past fourth-seeded Gonzaga in the Portland 4 Regional semifinal.

Overlooked among the other No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, the Longhorns looked every bit the part of a title contender this March Madness, stymieing Gonzaga's high-scoring offense and flustering the Bulldogs into an awful night at the offensive end.

Texas (33-4) won for the 15th time in 16 games and never made it easy for the Bulldogs. Their size was too much for Gonzaga to handle and the Longhorns defense held Gonzaga to just three made field goals and forced nine turnovers in a dominant first half.

Shay Holle's corner three-pointer in the closing seconds of the half gave the Longhorns a 37-18 halftime lead and Texas was on its way to its first Elite Eight appearance since the 2021-22 season.

No. 3 seed North Carolina State, which rolled past second-seeded Stanford, awaits Texas on Sunday in the regional final. Texas has not reached the Final Four since 2003.

Holle added 12 points and Texas dominated despite a quiet night from Big 12 player of the year Madison Booker. Booker was slowed by foul trouble in the first half and finished with six points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes.

Yvonne Ejim led Gonzaga (32-4) with 14 points, but picked up her first foul 30 seconds into the game and struggled with foul trouble before eventually fouling out. Brynna Maxwell added 13 points, but the winningest season in school history for Gonzaga finished with a whimper.

Texas guard Shaylee Gonzales, center, drives to the basket as Gonzaga guard Kaylynne Truong (14) defends during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)



Gonzaga forward Eliza Hollingsworth, left, defends as Texas forward DeYona Gaston shoots during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)



Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim (15) shoots as Texas forward Aaliyah Moore (23) defends during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Howard Lao)



Texas head coach Vic Schaefer yells to players during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Gonzaga in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Howard Lao)



Texas forward Khadija Faye (20) and Gonzaga forward Maud Huijbens go for a rebound during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Howard Lao)



Texas players, right, and Gonzaga players huddle during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Howard Lao)



Gonzaga forward Maud Huijbens, center left, shoots as Texas forward Maud Huijbens (20) defends during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Howard Lao)

