Trainer Bob Baffert's Muth wins 2024 Arkansas Derby

Today at 8:33 p.m.

by Bob Wisener, Special to the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record

Muth (right), ridden by jockey Juan Hernandez, finishes ahead of rival Just Steel to win the $1.5 million Grade I Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs on Saturday, March 30, 2024 in this screenshot taken from video. (Courtesy Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort)
Whatever his relations with Churchill Downs, Bob Baffert treats Oaklawn as a home away from his native California.

The man with six Kentucky Derby winners — it was seven until now-deceased Medina Spirit flunked a drug test in 2021 — added one for the thumb, as pro athletes might say of championship rings, regarding the Arkansas Derby on Saturday.

Even if Muth turned it into a possible Preakness prep.

The Good Magic colt, his champion sire turning out 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage, checked every box available to him: first start outside California, second Grade 1 victory (by two lengths over Just Steel) and fifth by a Baffert winner in a Derby prep since last fall. Muth, the Grade 1 American Pharoah winner in October, won for the fourth time in six starts. He finished a distant second to future champion Fierceness in the Nov. 3 G1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, then wired the field in the G2 San Vicente Jan. 6 going seven furlongs at Santa Anita.

Juan Hernandez, a 26-percent winning rider last year, scored his first Oaklawn stakes victory aboard the $2 million Ocala Breeders’ Sales purchase in March 2023. Zedan Racing Stables’ bay colt thus becomes a major player in the Preakness May 20, Baffert winning the middle jewel of the Triple Crown last year with National Treasure.

Fierceness, with 100 points for winning Saturday’s Grade 1 Florida Derby, retakes the Derby points lead with 166. Also bettering their May 4 hopes were the next three Arkansas Derby finishers: runner-up Just Steel (eighth with 65), show horse Mystik Dan (15th with 46) and fourth-place horse Timberlake (fifth with 81).

Muth went nine furlongs, a sixteenth-mile shorter than the Preakness, in 1:49.54 and paid $6.60, $5 and $3.80. Just Steel, with Keith Asmussen riding, completed the exacta in a third Oaklawn Derby qualifying race for Wayne Lukas. Mystik Dan, off since winning the G3 Southwest by eight lengths in the slop Feb. 3, could not make it a five-bagger for McPeek. Timberline, the G2 Rebel winner, Feb. 24, tried vainly to become a record third-straight Arkansas Derby winner for trainer Brad Cox.

Muth joins Bodemeister (2012), American Pharoah (2015), Charlatan and Nadal (the latter two in 2020 with split divisions) as Baffert-trained Arkansas Derby winners. The silver-haired trainer likens Oaklawn to Churchill Downs in several key aspects, one key difference being that the other track on Central Avenue (Louisville) keeps posting a stay-out sign.


