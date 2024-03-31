25 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded March 19-25 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
March 19
Dustin Thaine Odom, 48, and Meleesa Melony Kelly, 37, both of Fort Smith
Vincent Paul Walker, 62, and Sheila Sue Graham, 61, both of Bonanza
Danny Ray Payne, 56, and Alisha M. Hill, 48, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Steven Ray Henson, 62, and Kristie Danelle Henson, 50, both of Kinta, Okla.
Dylan Kyle Cooper, 19, and Kate McKenzie Holbird, 18, both of Wister, Okla.
Summer Dawn Ellenbarger, 30, and Stephanie Nicole Brewer, 42, both of Fort Smith
Brandon J. Yun, 24, Enid, Okla., and MacKenzie RaeJean Higgins, 23, Wagoner, Okla.
Johnny Lee Smith, 41, and Carmen Sydney Huckey, 29, both of Fort Smith
March 20
Jacob Robert Biddle, 22, and Savannah Llen Bloom, 21, both of Barling
Jason Lynn Pelt, 46, and Kristy Dee Colvin, 56, both of Van Buren
Kenzie Eugene Sims, 42, and Autumn Leigh Zabalza, 29, both of Fort Smith
March 21
Matthew Isaac Shepherd, 36, and Amy Whittington Shepherd, 45, both of Fort Smith
Jacob Jeremiah Wright, 31, and Sarah Kaitlyn Ward, 29, both of Sallisaw, Okla.
Brayden Dean Smith, 31, and Katonya Lee Smith, 30, both of Fort Smith
David Paul Burkhart, 41, Van Buren, and Brittney LaRae Kosier, 36, both of Fort Smith
Brandon Charles Boerjan, 30, and Alissa Marie Burch, 27, both of Fort Smith
Christopher Shane Ryan, 37, and Lourdes Ivone Frias Noguez, 37, both of Barling
March 22
Hagen McClellan Patterson, 21, Stilwell, Okla., and Alaina Marie Morgan, 22, Sallisaw, Okla.
Fredy Jeovani Hernandez, 28, and Gabriela Gonzalez, 27, both of Fort Smith
Muhammad Gamal Ibrahim Muhamma, 31, and Shayla Nicole Benjamin, 28, both of Fort Smith
Natalie Marie Stout, 22, and Hanna McLauren Sanders, 23, both of Fort Smith
Ryan Michael Lensing, 30, and Marye Rachel Wingfield, 28, both of Greenwood
March 25
Zachary Paul Howell, 29, Lavaca, and Haley M. Harwood, 28, Van Buren
Raul Mejia Barroso, 38, and Blasa Picazo Jimenez, 40, both of Fort Smith
Chance Nelson Geizer, 40, and Sara Gonzalez, 38, both of Mounds, Okla.