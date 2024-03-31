25 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded March 19-25 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

March 19

Dustin Thaine Odom, 48, and Meleesa Melony Kelly, 37, both of Fort Smith

Vincent Paul Walker, 62, and Sheila Sue Graham, 61, both of Bonanza

Danny Ray Payne, 56, and Alisha M. Hill, 48, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Steven Ray Henson, 62, and Kristie Danelle Henson, 50, both of Kinta, Okla.

Dylan Kyle Cooper, 19, and Kate McKenzie Holbird, 18, both of Wister, Okla.

Summer Dawn Ellenbarger, 30, and Stephanie Nicole Brewer, 42, both of Fort Smith

Brandon J. Yun, 24, Enid, Okla., and MacKenzie RaeJean Higgins, 23, Wagoner, Okla.

Johnny Lee Smith, 41, and Carmen Sydney Huckey, 29, both of Fort Smith

March 20

Jacob Robert Biddle, 22, and Savannah Llen Bloom, 21, both of Barling

Jason Lynn Pelt, 46, and Kristy Dee Colvin, 56, both of Van Buren

Kenzie Eugene Sims, 42, and Autumn Leigh Zabalza, 29, both of Fort Smith

March 21

Matthew Isaac Shepherd, 36, and Amy Whittington Shepherd, 45, both of Fort Smith

Jacob Jeremiah Wright, 31, and Sarah Kaitlyn Ward, 29, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

Brayden Dean Smith, 31, and Katonya Lee Smith, 30, both of Fort Smith

David Paul Burkhart, 41, Van Buren, and Brittney LaRae Kosier, 36, both of Fort Smith

Brandon Charles Boerjan, 30, and Alissa Marie Burch, 27, both of Fort Smith

Christopher Shane Ryan, 37, and Lourdes Ivone Frias Noguez, 37, both of Barling

March 22

Hagen McClellan Patterson, 21, Stilwell, Okla., and Alaina Marie Morgan, 22, Sallisaw, Okla.

Fredy Jeovani Hernandez, 28, and Gabriela Gonzalez, 27, both of Fort Smith

Muhammad Gamal Ibrahim Muhamma, 31, and Shayla Nicole Benjamin, 28, both of Fort Smith

Natalie Marie Stout, 22, and Hanna McLauren Sanders, 23, both of Fort Smith

Ryan Michael Lensing, 30, and Marye Rachel Wingfield, 28, both of Greenwood

March 25

Zachary Paul Howell, 29, Lavaca, and Haley M. Harwood, 28, Van Buren

Raul Mejia Barroso, 38, and Blasa Picazo Jimenez, 40, both of Fort Smith

Chance Nelson Geizer, 40, and Sara Gonzalez, 38, both of Mounds, Okla.