Aces on Bridge

DEAR MR. WOLFF: Although we play five-card majors, my partner chose to open one heart with ; K-Q-3-2, k A-K-10-5, l 9-6-3, ' 5-3. Is that OK? Second, we do not do this regularly, but do we need to put that on our card if we do it at all?

-- Millstones,

Union City, N.J.

DEAR READER: I wouldn't put it on your card. I assume he wouldn't do it with ; K-Q-3-2, k A-10-5-2, l K-6-3, ' 5-3, would he? If he wouldn't, maybe change your one-diamond opener to four or more cards (and perhaps consider as an alternative opening one club on the doubleton) to preserve your five-card major status.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: Say I do not agree with the ruling a director has made. Can I appeal? Is there any downside to trying my luck?

-- Second Opinion,

Honolulu, Hawaii

DEAR READER: Only appeal if you feel the ruling was based on inaccurate or missing information, or if you think the laws were misapplied. The issue will then be passed to a third party who may uphold the original director's ruling or change it. If your appeal is deemed frivolous, there may be a matchpoint or even a monetary penalty, depending on the conditions of the contest.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: How often do you think a one-no-trump opener can back into the auction after an opponent's overcall, facing a silent partner?

-- Story Told,

Portland, Ore.

DEAR READER: No-trump openers must surely have a way back into the auction to compete the part-score. With a small doubleton or ace-doubleton in the opponents' suit, you can make a takeout double. You can also mention a good five-card suit at the two-level, or a six-card minor at the three-level.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: My partner and I play the Landy two-club overcall of one no-trump, showing both majors. What is the minimum shape requirement for this bid?

-- Competitive,

Albuquerque, N.M.

DEAR READER: Do not wait to be dealt a 5-5 hand. You should bid two clubs with most 5-4 major hands that are strong enough (about 10 points with a singleton, or a little more in direct seat), but beware the vulnerability. Go quietly if your hand is vulnerable and balanced, with points in your short suits. Non-vulnerable, you might even balance with two clubs with 4-4 shape!

DEAR MR. WOLFF: I had ; A, k A-Q-3, l A-K-Q-7-4, ' 10-7-6-3, everyone vulnerable. I doubled my right-hand opponent's one-spade opener. I heard one no-trump to my left, and my partner came in with two hearts. The opener jumped to four spades, and I doubled again to show extras. Alas, we conceded 790 (though I could have beaten it if we had taken a club ruff). However, facing king-sixth of hearts and out, we had a slam on! Who should have done what?

-- Perfect Fit,

Mitchell, S.D.

DEAR READER: I would have doubled again on your hand too, but maybe your partner is supposed to bid five hearts over the double? Arguably, though, his real mistake came when he bid two hearts. Assuming he would double one no-trump with a good hand, a jump to three hearts should be shape here. Had he done so, you would have been well-positioned to bid on to five hearts.

If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at

bobbywolff@mindspring.com