Artful support

Melissa and Martin Thoma were honored with the Charlotte Gadberry Award on March 13 at "A Night at the Cabaret," a fundraiser supporting Acansa.

Named in honor of the founder of Acansa Arts Festival of the South, the Charlotte Gadberry Award celebrates individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the arts and the Central Arkansas community.

The Thomas were presented with the award in recognition of their dedication to the arts including serving on the boards of Acansa, the Arkansas District of The Metropolitan Opera National Council Audit, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, the Mid-America Arts Alliance and Wildwood Park for the Arts.

The event, held at the Argenta Contemporary Theater, included dinner and a performance featuring Traci Bair.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal