Barkley Stuart Thompson

Today, Barkley Thompson’s sermon will concern resurrection of Christ, but also his own from a rare malady of the spine and cancer. He says now the ordeal made him a better priest.
Today at 1:55 a.m.
by
Werner Trieschmann
No matter what happens with the weather, this Easter Sunday in Arkansas will arrive bold and bright.
Even if dark clouds cover the sky, the purple wisteria and white dogwood blooms will compete with the colorful Easter clothes on worshippers filling up Sunday services in churches big and small throughout Arkansas.