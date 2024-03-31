Hidden Gems: A Book Column

Bella Vista resident writes children’s book that is whimsical, fun and nature-based

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by By Alexus Underwood Special to The Weekly Vista

"Bearwin's Treasures" was written by Bella Vista resident Becky Baldwin and illustrated by McDonald County High School art teacher Theresa Walthall. The book follows Bearwin through the forest, looking for treasure and helping his woodland friends.
When Becky Baldwin was a young girl she thought she'd pursue one of two career paths: becoming an author or an astronaut. Now 46, Baldwin said she finally made one of those dreams come true, with her feet firmly planted on the ground.

Baldwin's

