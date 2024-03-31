Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Murray Contractors, 10710 Interstate 30, Little Rock, $433,000.

Frank Shahlari, 2516 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $350,000.

Dav Contracting, LLC, 1222 Capitol Ave., Little Rock, $235,000.

RESIDENTIAL

East-Collins Construction, 2201 Wellington Village Road, Little Rock, $2,250,000.

Nick Lord Builder, 2100 N. Polk St., Little Rock, $900,000.

500k Randy James Co., 315 Copper Drive, Little Rock, $440,000.

James Built Homes, 710 Atkins Road, Little Rock, $285,000.

James Built Homes, 714 Atkins Road, Little Rock, $261,000.

Terra Firma Project, 710 S. Valentine St., Little Rock, $200,000.

George Home, 30 Tallyho Lane, Little Rock, $120,000.

All Clean USA, 1317 Green Mountain Drive, Little Rock, $112,000.

Better Lawns, 16 Bretagne Circle, Little Rock, $80,000.