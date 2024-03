The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

721 W. Ninth St., Corrina Stacy, 12:09 a.m. March 23, property valued at $100.

72202

1010 Wolfe St. Apt. 815, Monique Sanders, 3:39 a.m. March 23, property valued at $54.

72204

10509 W. David O. Dodd Road, Dani Swinney, 11:29 a.m. March 23, property valued at $5.

2410 Fair Park Blvd., Jackson Hagood, 4:43 p.m. March 25, property valued at $950.

5306 W. 11th St., Tiara Finn, 12:04 a.m. March 28, property valued at $500.

3010 Lewis St., Matias Baldenegro, 6:03 p.m. March 28, property valued at $21,100.

72205

30 Serenity Dr., Karlos Pickens, 11:52 a.m. March 28, property valued at $1,599.

72209

4801 Terra Vista Cir., Ashley Quinonez, 10:23 p.m. March 23, property value unknown.

5610 W. 49th St., Golf World, Inc., 12 p.m. March 25, property valued at $5,500.

6111 W. 83rd St., Exalt Academy, 8:08 a.m. March 28, property valued at $456.

72210

10004 Lemoncrest Lane, Vincent Gayle, 11:35 a.m. March 25, property value unknown.

72211

303 S. Bowman Road, Adrianna Bell, 9:08 a.m. March 25, property valued at $13,100.

1602 Green Mountain Dr., Gabriel Tolbert, 10:59 a.m. March 26, property valued at $5,001.

72212

1900 Resevior Road, Ridgecrest Apartments, 11;58 a.m. March 28, property value unknown.

72223

1 Ayla Dr., Mario Bailey, 5:19 a.m. March 25, property valued at $450.

72227

1221 Reservoir Road Apt. 149, Carla Clay, 5 p.m. March 23, property valued at $250.

1901 Sanford Dr., Jacob Matthew, 3:29 p.m. March 26, property valued at $2,200.

7 Ludington Cove, Terry Johnson, 11:23 a.m. March 28, property valued at $200.

1900 Reservoir Road, Ridgecrest Apartments, 11:58 a.m. March 28, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

2127 Main St., Paul's Donuts, 1:18 a.m. March 28, property value unknown.

72117

6507 Whippoorwill Lane, Danyelle Mott, 7 a.m. March 22, property valued at $350.

5117 Lynch Dr., James Prothro, 6 a.m. March 22, property valued at $260.

72118

5010 N. Chandler St., Marissa Kaiser, 12:52 p.m. March 24, property valued at $40.

5124 Camp Robinson Road, Jeffery Graham, 5:28 p.m. March 24, property value unknown.

6301 Camp Robinson Road, Shatyra Bryant, 9:52 p.m. March 25, property value unknown.

6253 Camp Robinson Road, Knights of Columbus, 10 p.m. March 27, property valued at $2,000.