OPINION Guest column

City of Wynne needs a resurrection

Today at 1:47 a.m.

by PRINCELLA SMITH SPECIAL TO THE DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE

"Aaaat center, standing at six feet from Wynnnnnne, Arkansas! Number 52! Princellaaaaa Smith!"

I can still hear Chris Babb at Ouachita Baptist University calling my name in the starting lineup for the Lady Tiger basketball team in Arkadelphia.

