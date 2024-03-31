Club News: 161st anniversary of the Civil War Battle of Fayetteville commemorated with activities; retire your worn flag to the American Legion; Quilt Club and Embroiders Guild meet

Quilt Club

The Pieces and Patches Quilt Club will meet at 10 a.m. April 1 at the Grace United Methodist Church, 1801 S Dixieland Road in Rogers.

The program will be presented by Sharon Phillips on "slow sewing," a combination of lace and embroidery. She will display samples and present a slideshow explaining this unique technique. At the April 15 meeting Phillips will hold a workshop demonstrating slow sewing.

A frequent winner of ribbons for her traditional and appliqué quilts at the Benton County Fair and QUILT Show, Phillips was the first president of QUILT Club and local resident since 1963. She has worked at quilt shops, created quilt patterns, and taught numerous classes.

Information: (479) 282-5767.

Round Table

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. April 4 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road. The program will focus on the July 27, 1864, Battle of Massard Prairie which took place near Fort Smith and will be presented by Cody Faber, an Arkansas native and National Park Service Ranger with the Fort Smith Historical Site.

There is no charge to attend the program but donations are encouraged to help defray the speaker's expenses.

Information: (479) 855-2335 or email cnpribb@yahoo.com.

Historical Society

Activities observing the 161st anniversary of the Civil War Battle of Fayetteville are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20, at Headquarters House Museum at 118 E. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. The annual event is sponsored by the Washington County Historical Society to commemorate the battle that occurred at that location on April 18, 1863.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan will open the day's events at 11 a.m. by firing the first shot of the day from a cannon and reading a proclamation.

Several educational events will take place throughout the day inside the museum and on the grounds outdoors.

At noon Robert Kroening will give a synopsis of the battle. Kroening has served as a National Park interpreter at the Minute Man National Historic Site and will be joining the team at Fort Smith National Historic Site in April.

Bob Underdown will give a short program on Lt. Joseph Smith Robb Jr. of the First Arkansas Union Cavalry at 1 p.m. Robb is considered the hero of the battle.

The cannon will be fired again at 2:30 p.m. for a presentation of Civil War artillery that was present at the battle.

Ongoing programs throughout the day include demonstrations of women's fashion of the 1850s and 1860s, displays of toys and games of the 19th century, examples of Civil War medicine practices and infantry and musket demonstrations.

A reading of the names of those lost in the battle will begin at 3:30 p.m. followed by a bugler playing "Taps."

The Battle of Fayetteville contested the Union army's hold on the city when it clashed with advancing Confederate forces east of the site of Union headquarters at Judge Jonas Tebbetts' home, which is now Headquarters House Museum. The Confederates marched up Dickson Street toward the house but pulled back under fire. The Union victory demonstrated that Arkansas soldiers fighting for the Federals would support its cause. The military situation remained unstable enough that Union troops pulled out of town a week later and went to Missouri where they stayed until September before returning to resume control of Fayetteville.

Information: email dedmark@uark.edu.

Embroiderers

The Bella Vista Chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America will meet at 10 a.m. April 20 in the Meeting Hall of the Shiloh Museum campus, 121 W. Huntsville Ave, Springdale. No stitching experience is necessary and anyone interested in participating in needlework activities is invited. At the meeting the club will continue with "Country Garden Stocking," an embroidery project by designer Posy Lough. Feel free to bring your own stitching project.

Information: bellavistaega.org.

American Legion

If you wish to retire a worn flag, simply drop off your flag between 4 and 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at American Legion Post 27, 1195 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville.

If necessary, call and leave your name and number to be contacted about arranging for pickup.

The American Legion will provide the retirement of your flag.

Information: (479) 442-5291.

Civil War reenactors address the audience during the 2023 Battle of Fayetteville commemoration. The 161st anniversary of the Civil War Battle of Fayetteville are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20 at Headquarters House Museum, 118 E. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. The annual event is sponsored by the Washington County Hisotrical Society to commemorate the battle that occurred at that location on April 18, 1863. (Courtesy Photo)



The Bella Vista Photography Club's March Challenge was Domestic Animals. The winners were: first place, Rick Tramposh with a cat; second place, Jan Halgrim with a dog; and third place, Bonnie Munson Loverud with a cow. (Courtesy Photos)



