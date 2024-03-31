Elkins woman dies in crash on Crossover Road in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- An Elkins woman died after her vehicle collided head-on with another car Saturday, according to a report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Sarah Brasswell, 47, was northbound in the inside lane of North Crossover Road at about 2:12 p.m. Saturday. That's when her 2000 Subaru veered into the turning lane, hitting another car that was sitting in the turning lane and facing south, waiting to turn left into a private drive, the report states.

Brasswell died in the crash. Two occupants of the other vehicle -- the driver, Janice Ward, 70, of Fayetteville, and passenger Glen Watt, 71, of Farmington -- were injured and taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, according to the report.

The collision occurred in the 1700 block of North Crossover Road.