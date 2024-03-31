Huskies cruise after 30-0 outburst

BOSTON -- Thirty points in a row -- that's quite a run.

The NCAA Tournament streak UConn is putting together is pretty, pretty impressive, too.

The defending national champions scored 30 consecutive points to power their way back to the Final Four on Saturday night, steamrolling Illinois 77-52 -- a March Madness record 10th consecutive double-digit victory for the top-seeded Huskies.

Donovan Clingan had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocked shots, and UConn scored the first 25 points of the second half to turn a five-point lead into a blowout. The Huskies, who cruised to their fifth national title last year, seem inexorably headed for a sixth: Their NCAA Tournament wins this year have come by 39, 17, 30 and 25 points.

"We're going to be tough to beat," UConn Coach Dan Hurley said. "It was a special level of basketball that we were playing."

Actor Bill Murray, whose son, Luke, is a Huskies assistant coach, watched the game from a courtside seat and took video of the postgame celebration, where his grandchildren were showered with confetti. "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Larry David was also part of a heavily partisan crowd the Huskies (35-3) called "Storrs North" for the East Region games that were played about 90 miles from campus.

UConn, which won the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden and advanced to the Sweet 16 in Brooklyn, will now get on an airplane for the first time in almost a month and head to the Final Four outside of Phoenix. It will face the West Region champion Alabama.

The Huskies, who set a school record for victories in a season, are the first defending champs to make it back to the national semifinals since Florida won back-to-back titles in 2006 and '07.

That's still a possibility for UConn, too.

"It's not about really trying to win No. 6 or go back-to back," Hurley said. "It's this time of year, you love your team and you can't imagine what it would be like to not get up the next day and still coach your team. It's what you learn when you win the way we've won: It really is about the work, the journey, the process."

Marcus Domask scored 17 points -- 15 in the first half -- for Illinois (29-9), and star Terrence Shannon Jr. was held to eight points on 2-of-12 shooting. Shannon, who scored 29 points in Thursday night's Sweet 16 victory over Iowa State and played much of the season while facing a rape charge in Kansas, snapped a string of 41 consecutive games scoring in double digits.

Illinois, which had the most efficient offense in the country this season, shot 25% (17 of 67) and scored a season-low 52 points.

Cam Spencer added 11 points with 12 rebounds for UConn, which reached the Elite Eight with a 30-point win over No. 5 seed San Diego State on Thursday night. Hassan Diarra scored 11 and Alex Karaban had 10 points for the Huskies.

But the big problem for third-seeded Illinois was the 7-2 Clingan.

The Fighting Illini (29-9) managed just four points in the first half when Clingan was in the game, with the Connecticut native recording 9 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks before the break. Overall, they were 0 for 19 on shots challenged by Clingan.

The Illini had several lengthy scoring droughts, falling behind 9-0 and failing to score before the first media timeout; they was shut out again between the under-12 minute break and the one that came under 8 minutes, missing 11 shots in a row. Still, they trailed only 28-23 at the half.

That's when things really fell apart.

Illinois missed its first 14 shots of the second -- 17 misses in a row, in all. The 30-0 UConn run lasted for the last 1:49 of the first half and the first 7:19 of the second.

"I didn't expect that. But tons of credit to UConn," Illinois Coach Brad Underwood said. "I thought we were in a good spot at half, especially after the slow start. ... We obviously came out in the second half and got blitzed."

By the time Clingan took a break with 14:35 to play, the Huskies led by 23. On the next Illinois possession, Samson Johnson -- who subbed in for Clingan -- blocked Shannon under the basket and finished the fast break at the other end with a layup that gave UConn a 48-23 lead.

UConn center Donovan Clingan (32) celebrates after his dunk against Illinois during the first half of the Elite 8 college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



Actor Bill Murray calls from the stands as UConn and Illinois warms up prior to the first half of the Elite 8 college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



UConn center Donovan Clingan (32) blocks a shot by Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) during the first half of the Elite 8 college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)



UConn center Donovan Clingan, left, battles Illinois guard Justin Harmon, right, for a loose ball during the first half of the Elite 8 college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)



UConn center Donovan Clingan (32) dunks against Illinois during the first half of the Elite 8 college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)



UConn center Donovan Clingan (32) grabs a rebound against Illinois forward Marcus Domask (3) during the second half of the Elite 8 college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)



Illinois head coach Brad Underwood calls to officials during the first half of the Elite 8 college basketball game against UConn in the men's NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)



UConn forward Samson Johnson (35) slams a dunk against Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of the Elite 8 college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

