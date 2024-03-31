LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Library system earns $25,000 from used-book sale | Max Milam Library to close temporarily

Book sale brings in more than $25,000

The Central Arkansas Library System earned more than $25,000 during its most recent used-book sale that was held March 7-9, according to a written report by Executive Director Nate Coulter prepared for a library system board meeting on Thursday.

It was the first sale to take place at the library system's temporary office space at 7773 Sloane Drive following the closure of the Main Library last September ahead of renovations.

Proceeds exceeded the revenue from the March 2023 used-book sale held in the Main Library's basement, Coulter wrote. The final Main Library used-book sale was held last July.

Max Milam Library to close for work

The Central Arkansas Library System's Max Milam Library, located at 609 Aplin Ave. in Perryville, will be closed from April 4-10 because of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning work.

According to a news release from the library system, regular hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.