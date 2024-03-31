Local notes: Free skin cancer screening; free legal aid for veterans; Hope Cancer Resources CEO announces retirement plans

Free cancer screening

Hope Cancer Resources will host its annual free skin cancer screening clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. April 18 at their office located at 5835 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (479) 361-5847 beginning April 1.

Regular skin checks are important because one in five Americans are affected by skin cancer, and if detected and treated early, it has a better than 99% cure rate.

Hope Cancer Resources in partnership with Arkansas Cancer Coalition, Advanced Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, the American Academy of Dermatology, Hull Dermatology & Aesthetics, Ozark Dermatology Clinic, and Premier Dermatology & Skin Renewal Center provides this skin cancer screening clinic at no cost to anyone in the community (uninsured, underinsured or insured) who would like to have their skin checked for possible signs of skin cancer. More than 100 people in the community saw a physician at the 2023 free skin cancer screening.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

April 1, 8, 15, 22: Arkansas in the Civil War. Dr. Georgena Duncan will guide participants through Secession, battles at Pea Ridge and Prairie Grove and the slow Union occupation of Little Rock. 10 a.m. to noon. OLLI Office. $29 members, $44 nonmembers

April 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and May 6, 13, 20: Mindful Movement: The Key to Wellness. This class will introduce you to several systems of mindful movement and how to integrate these practices into your daily life to obtain a greater sense of empowerment and balance. 1 to 2:30 p.m. OLLI Office. $59 members, $74 nonmembers

April 2: Supply Chain Issues. UA instructor in Supply Chain Management, Kara Patterson, will discuss the basic functions of a supply chain. 10 a.m. to noon. OLLI Office. $19 members, $34 nonmembers

April 3: School of Art Tour. Tour the UA's new Studio and Design Center with its director, Donna Jones. Light refreshments will be served. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Design Center. $25 members, $40 nonmembers

April 4: The U.S. and the Holocaust. Doctoral student, Katlyn Rozovics, examines how the holocaust happened and how to prevent its reoccurence in light of the increasing prejudice and violence we are seeing today. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. OLLI Office. $25 members, $40 nonmembers

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Free Legal Aid

There will be a walk-in clinic for veterans who need help with a civil legal need from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks Homeless Program Office, 228 E. Sunbridge Drive in Fayetteville or 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks Mental Health Clinic, Building 44, 1100 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

Civil legal services include:

-- Domestic services including divorce, custody and visitation, child support, modifications, paternity, adoption, name change, minor/adult guardianship, orders of protection, domestic violence and more.

-- Housing services including landlord/tenant, evictions, housing discrimination, foreclosure, disaster relief and simple deeds.

-- Benefits including medicaid, unemployment, social security, employment discrimination, disability rights/benefits, workers compensation and school loans.

-- Other services include wills and estates, power of attorney, chapter 7 bankruptcy, record sealing/ expungement, income tax and more.

Information: (800) 952-9243 or arlegalaid.org.

Hope Cancer Resources

The Board of Directors of Hope Cancer Resources announces that Brian L. Holt, the nonprofit organization's President and CEO, plans to retire this year. This move marks the conclusion of a 31-year career spent serving the needs of cancer patients in Northwest Arkansas.

Under Holt's leadership, Hope Cancer Resources has taken a comprehensive approach in supporting cancer patients by understanding and providing services for the full range of needs that cancer patients and their families face during and after a diagnosis. All services are provided to patients and the community at no cost.

Over the past 15 years, Hope Cancer Resources has served thousands of people in Northwest Arkansas communities, no matter what medical facility their care was connected to. "We are unique in what it is that we provide," Holt explained. "When you look at the comprehensive package of services that we offer, and you look at the fact that these services are available to all cancer patients living in, or being treated here, in Northwest Arkansas, those things really make us unique nationally."

"Everything we provide, we provide free of charge because we don't want to add to the financial burden that somebody is facing," Holt said. "We help make people's lives better at a time when their lives can be very difficult."

Over the next several weeks, a nine-member search committee comprised of current and former board members will conduct a formal search and interview process for the next President/CEO of this mission-driven organization. It is preferred that candidates have a degree in business, health care administration, or other core degree. Commensurate experience will also be considered. Five or more years of progressively enhanced management experience is desired for this role.

Information: hopecancerresources.org or (479) 361-5847.